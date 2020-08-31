MarylandVarsity - MarylandVarsity Insider

MarylandVarsity Insider
Find out what colleges are after Jeremiah White, Kelvin Mendez, Kaden Jernigan, Zion Antoine, and Kanye Pinder now!
SUBSCRIBERS CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Football Player Rankings
Preseason All State Teams
1A First Team Offense - 9/1
1A First Team Defense - 9/2
2A First Team Defense - 9/3
Private School First Team Offense
Private School Second Team Offense
Private School Second Team Defense
Top Players by Position (2022)
2020 Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top Players by Position (2023)
Top Players by Position (2021)
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Top 10 Candidates in 2022
Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Top Players by Position (2022)
2020 Preseason Team Rankings
2019 Football Honors
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year