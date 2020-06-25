MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 200 Football Players in 2022

Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2022 football rankings. Included below are 190 of our top 200 players.



Aaron Dent Oxon Hill DT 5-11 240 lbs

Aaron Wilson St. Frances DE 6-3 225 lbs

Aidan Gamble Leonardtown DE 6-1 220 lbs

Aidan Hurdle McDonogh LB 5-10 180 lbs

AJ Myers Laurel DB 5-10 155 lbs

Amar Thomas Wise DE 6-1 215 lbs

Andre Roye St. Frances DE 6-6 275 lbs

Anthony Little National Christian Academy DE 6-4 220 lbs

Anto Saka Loyola Blakefield LB 6-4 215 lbs

Ashton Knight Mount St. Joseph LB 6-0 210 lbs

Austin Welch Huntingtown LB 5-11 175 lbs

Ayo Meyers Woodlawn DE 6-2 220 lbs

Ben Schleiff Loyola Blakefield WR 5-11 165 lbs

Brandon Ferris Atholton S 6-0 160 lbs

Braxton Harsley Pallotti DE 6-0 190 lbs

Braxtyn Koch Winters Mill K 5-10 155 lbs

Breven Stubbs Fort Hill RB 5-10 165 lbs

Brian Jester Tuscarora QB 6-3 220 lbs

Bryce Dudley Archbishop Carroll S 6-1 165 lbs

Bryce Lafollette Huntingtown P 6-2 180 lbs

Bryce Purnell Archbishop Spalding DE 6-2 220 lbs

Calvin House Meade QB 5-11 185 lbs

Cameron Errickson Colonel Richardson RB 5-10 185 lbs

Cameron Johnson St. Frances DB 5-11 165 lbs

Cameron Stroud Douglass DE 6-2 180 lbs

Campbell Grimes Severn School LB 5-11 175 lbs

Carter Phillips Landon DB 6-2 170 lbs

Chad Connolly Huntingtown LB 6-1 180 lbs

Charlie Plummer Hancock DT 6-3 215 lbs

Chase Haught Oakdale OT 6-2 260 lbs

Chase Williams Good Counsel QB 6-1 190 lbs

Christian Homer North Point WR 5-7 150 lbs

Christian Piedrahita Blake OT 6-1 250 lbs

Christopher Miller Wise OG 6-3 285 lbs

Cody Howard Northern WR 6-1 180 lbs

Cole Donaldson DeMatha DB 5-11 175 lbs

Collin Futty Kent County LB 6-1 190 lbs

Connor Roman Mount St. Joseph LB 5-10 185 lbs

Cornell Evans Pallotti DT 6-0 175 lbs

Dadrian Carter-Williams Potomac RB 5-10 180 lbs

Damion Graham Flowers S 5-10 170 lbs

Dani Dennis-Sutton McDonogh DE 6-6 240 lbs

Daniel Holbrook DeMatha K 5-10 185 lbs

Daniel Peacher St. James DT 5-10 240 lbs

Daniel Tserkis Perryville WR 5-10 175 lbs

Dario Belizaire Cambridge-South Dorchester RB 5-10 165 lbs

Darrien Gaither Woodlawn WR 5-8 150 lbs

David Bailey Lackey OG 5-11 250 lbs

David Warmington Archbishop Carroll S 5-10 155 lbs

Davouz Johnson Archbishop Carroll LB 6-1 210 lbs

Deangelo Dickerson Landon RB 6-0 180 lbs

Demetrius Harris Chopticon DB 6-2 180 lbs

De'Nylon Morrissette St. Frances WR 6-2 190 lbs

Derrick Brown Friendly LB 6-4 210 lbs

Derrick Moore St. Frances DE 6-4 245 lbs

Devin Morgan Bishop McNamara OG 6-2 285 lbs

Devon Anderson Northwest WR 6-1 190 lbs

Diallo Gainey Dunbar DT 5-11 255 lbs

Dillon Meekins Cambridge-South Dorchester LB 5-10 175 lbs

Donovan Dyson St. Vincent Pallotti DE 6-2 225 lbs

Donte Craggette-Drake Old Mill WR 5-11 165 lbs

Dylan Price Sidwell Friends DE 6-3 240 lbs

Dylan Rattet Pikesville LB 5-8 170 lbs

Dylan Tulacro Good Counsel OC 6-3 265 lbs

Eli Sellinger Parkside LB 6-1 190 lbs

Elijah Billingsley Archbishop Carroll DT 6-2 315 lbs

Elijah Solomon Archbishop Carroll RB 5-9 160 lbs

Elyjiah Mitchell Gwynn Park QB 6-1 175 lbs

Enosh Minney Wilde Lake LB 5-10 170 lbs

Everette Dingle Jr. Concordia Prep DB 5-10 165 lbs

Garrison Williams Bullis RB 5-10 175 lbs

Gavin Whittington Northern RB 5-9 175 lbs

Gus Burns Sidwell Friends LB 6-0 180 lbs

Henry Brous Decatur LB 5-11 175 lbs

Ian Brown Elkton DB 5-11 200 lbs

Isaiah Smith St. John's DE 6-4 230 lbs

Isaiah West Georgetown Prep WR 6-1 195 lbs

Jaimere Guy Perryville RB 6-0 175 lbs

Jaishawn Barham DeMatha LB 6-3 215 lbs

Jake Lotenberg Wootton DB 5-9 155 lbs

Jalen Huskey Middletown DB 6-1 175 lbs

Jalen Robertson Archbishop Spalding DE 6-4 220 lbs

Jalen Webb-Starkey Anacostia QB 6-0 200 lbs

Jalil Singleton Westlake WR 5-9 160 lbs

Jamal Hood St. Frances DB 5-11 180 lbs

Jamare Glasker Anacostia DB 5-10 175 lbs

James Frazier Cambridge-South Dorchester K 5-9 160 lbs

James Williams Jr. National Christian Academy OC 6-3 270 lbs

Jamison Warnick Northern DB 5-10 165 lbs

Jasean McLean Avalon School S 6-2 185 lbs

Jayden Sauray Wise QB 6-0 200 lbs

Jayvon Swann Northern DE 6-0 205 lbs

Jeremiah Lewis Archbishop Curley DB 5-10 165 lbs

Jermiah Williams New Town WR 5-9 160 lbs

Jerry Grant Decatur DE 5-11 220 lbs

John Griffith St. Frances QB 6-1 205 lbs

Jonah Vujanic Patterson Mill S 6-0 150 lbs

Jordan Shuler Gonzaga LB 6-1 215 lbs

Joshua Hardy Annapolis Area Christian DE 6-4 220 lbs

Joshua Jackson Suitland DT 5-11 280 lbs

Joshua Lesesne Archbishop Carroll S 5-10 175 lbs

Joshua Thompson St. John's DB 6-2 190 lbs

Julius Saunders Long Reach RB 5-9 185 lbs

Justin Hunter Pikesville WR 5-9 160 lbs

Justin McGraw Wootton WR 6-2 200 lbs

Justin Palmer St. Charles LB 6-0 200 lbs

Justin Queen Severn School DB 6-1 180 lbs

Justyn Briscoe Woodlawn LB 6-0 195 lbs

Kameron Howard Bishop McNamara DB 5-10 175 lbs

Kamren Dockins Cambridge-South Dorchester LB 5-8 175 lbs

Kanye Parker Wise LB 5-10 210 lbs

Kanye Pinder Cambridge-South Dorchester DB 5-8 150 lbs

Kayo Kuri Sidwell Friends DB 6-2 165 lbs

Keenan Gilchrist Concordia Prep RB 5-9 160 lbs

Keith Norris Jr. Poly DT 6-0 265 lbs

Kellan Wyatt Archbishop Spalding LB 6-2 200 lbs

Kelvin Mendez Harford Tech RB 5-7 165 lbs

Kendal Marks New Town DB 5-10 170 lbs

Kenneth Prince Jr. Bishop McNamara QB 5-10 180 lbs

Kevin Sherman Poly DB 5-8 150 lba

Kevin Winston DeMatha RB 6-0 175 lbs

Key Torain Gilman RB 5-9 190 lbs

Keyon Bryant Woodlawn DB 6-2 185 lbs

Khalif Robinson Milford Mill Academy DT 5-10 265 lbs

Khalil Graves Eleanor Roosevelt RB 5-9 175 lbs

Kobe Pringle National Christian Academy DE 5-10 210 lbs

Kogge Metuge Concordia Prep DT 5-10 260 lbs

Korede Sogbesan Atholton DE 6-2 240 lbs

Kwan Williams McDonogh DT 6-1 285 lbs

Lamar Patterson St. Frances WR 5-10 170 lbs

Larry Osborne North Point S 5-8 170 lbs

Lavain Scruggs III Archbishop Spalding S 6-2 185 lbs

Lesly Fleurissaint Colonel Richardson DT 6-1 200 lbs

Malachi Baker Archbishop Carroll WR 5-9 160 lbs

Malik Hemmeian Reservoir S 5-11 180 lbs

Mansoor DeLane Landon DB 6-0 160 lbs

Marcus Harris Jr. Woodlawn DE 6-2 175 lbs

Marcus Johnson St. Frances OT 6-6 310 lbs

Marquise Allsup Pallotti S 6-0 185 lbs

Mason Brown Sidwell Friends LB 5-10 185 lbs

Micah Robinson Loyola Blakefield RB 5-8 165 lbs

Michael Craig North Point RB 5-8 170 lbs

Mikkel Pittman Douglass RB 5-8 155 lbs

Nasir Mills Aberdeen DE 6-1 190 lbs

Nasir Pearce St. Frances DT 6-4 300 lbs

Nate Jacobs Wootton DB 5-11 160 lbs

Nate Kurisky Gonzaga LB 6-3 225 lbs

Nick Gutierrez Archbishop Spalding QB 5-10 175 lbs

Niles Riding McDonogh LB 5-11 185 lbs

Noah Bull Loyola Blakefield WR 5-11 175 lbs

Octavian Smith Paint Branch QB 5-10 170 lbs

Olamide Olajide North County DE 5-10 290 lbs

Patrick Wagner Archbishop Spalding LB 6-3 200 lbs

Phil Rawlings St. John's S 6-0 185 lbs

Praise Bright Centennial RB 5-8 180 lbs

Preston Howard McDonogh QB 6-6 215 lbs

Rashad Brathwaite Flowers RB 5-11 185 lbs

Riley Curtin Huntingtown DT 6-3 245 lbs

Ripken Reese Mount St. Joseph QB 6-0 160 lbs

Robert Bell Fairmont Heights QB 5-10 175 lbs

Robert Lawson Archbishop Carroll QB 5-9 165 lbs

Robert Speight Parkdale RB 5-8 175 lbs

Rodney Nelson Franklin RB 5-11 175 lbs

Royel Fairfax-Byrd Poly DB 5-9 160 lbs

Ryan Witt Glen Burnie QB 6-3 200 lbs

Sabian Johnson Patuxent DT 6-0 220 lbs

Sammy Scott Milford Mill Academy RB 5-9 165 lbs

Sean Rowe St. James DB 6-1 180 lbs

Shakur Johnson Joppatowne WR 5-8 150 lbs

Shon Reid Archbishop Carroll RB 5-10 205 lbs

Sidney Roberson Chopticon WR 6-2 165 lbs

Sone Metuge Concordia Prep OG 6-0 280 lbs

Stefan Egbe McDonogh RB 5-11 200 lbs

Stephen Schulze Mount St. Joseph DE 6-1 215 lbs

Stewart Harrington III Bowie DE 6-1 195 lbs

Terrell Bartee Concordia Prep DE 5-10 235 lbs

Tien Coney Eleanor Roosevelt LB 6-0 220 lbs

Tommy Fisher Aberdeen LB 6-0 220 lbs

Traevon Mitchell Stone LB 5-11 175 lbs

Travis Walls Harford Tech LB 6-2 200 lbs

Tristian Smith Bel Air RB 5-9 165 lbs

Troy Dukes Kenwood RB 6-0 185 lbs

Tyler Baskett Northern WR 6-0 180 lbs

Tyree Newman Douglass LB 5-10 180 lbs

Xavier Gwinn Potomac K 5-8 165 lbs

Zach Crounse Northern QB 5-10 165 lbs

Zachary Bramble Easton LB 5-9 185 lbs

Zackery Isaac North Point DE 6-2 225 lbs

Zavion Woodard New Town RB 5-8 200 lbs

Zion Pinkney Archbishop Spalding WR 5-8 155 lbs

