MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 225 Football Players in 2021

A Free Look at Maryland's Top 225 Football Players in 2021
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2021 football rankings. Included below are 215 of our top 225 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!
Aaron Jones Walter Johnson RB 5-10 200 lbs
Aaron Turner Gonzaga WR 5-7 160 lbs
Aaron Willis St. Frances LB 6-0 200 lbs
Adam Commodore Patuxent RB 5-8 170 lbs
Adrian Russell Loyola Blakefield RB 5-10 205 lbs
Alfred Worrell Blair WR 6-3 210 lbs
Amari Hutson Wilde Lake DB 5-9 170 lbs
Amir Renwick Woodlawn RB 6-1 195 lbs
Andre Crawley Mount St. Joseph RB 5-7 160 lbs
Andre' Porter Ballou DT 6-3 275 lbs
Andre Roye Largo DE 6-6 275 lbs
Andrew Adair St. Frances OC 6-3 320 lbs
Antoine Booth DeMatha DB 5-11 175 lbs
Antwain Littleton St. John's College LB 6-1 270 lbs
Austin Cartwright St Frances DB 6-0 180 lbs
Austin Tutas Archbishop Spalding QB 6-1 190 lbs
Banham Taylor IV National Christian Academy DE 6-1 235 lbs
Billy Atkins Mount St. Joseph QB 6-1 175 lbs
BJ Howard Northwest DB 5-11 175 lbs
Brady Ingram Boonsboro QB 6-4 180 lbs
Brandon Anderson Red Lion Christian Academy WR 5-10 150 lbs
Brandon Fique Mount St. Joseph LB 5-11 185 lbs
Brian Hubbard National Christian Academy DB 6-0 170 lbs
Brian Plummer Quince Orchard QB 6-4 195 lbs
Bryce Butler St. John's College TE 6-3 230 lbs
Caleb Coombs St. John's College WR 5-11 185 lbs
Caleb Williams Gonzaga QB 6-0 190 lbs
Chantz Harley Landon DB 6-1 175 lbs
Chiebuka Aduaka Concordia Prep DE 6-2 220 lbs
Chris Adams South Hagerstown DT 6-5 260 lbs
Chris Martin Long Reach WR 5-8 155 lbs
Chris Shaw Damascus RB 5-10 180 lbs
Christian Taylor St. John's College LB 6-0 210 lbs
Christian Veilleux Bullis QB 6-4 195 lbs
Christopher Boti St. Vincent Pallotti DT 6-1 275 lbs
Cj Turner Fallston RB 5-9 165 lbs
Clinton Burton St. Frances DB 5-11 180 lbs
Colby McDonald St. John's College RB 5-11 200 lbs
Colin Henrich St. John's College OG 6-3 310 lbs
Colin Mobley DeMatha DE 6-3 245 lbs
Colin Wargo Huntingtown S 5-10 190 lbs
Curtis Nixon Maret School TE 6-5 210 lbs
Daemon Dawkins Potomac WR 5-9 160 lbs
Daevaun Shepherd Stone RB 5-8 170 lbs
Da'Jon Butler Flowers RB 5-9 185 lbs
Da'Mani Brown La Plata QB 6-0 150 lbs
Daniel Yarborough Franklin LB 5-8 170 lbs
Dante Manago McDonough LB 5-10 205 lbs
Dante Trader McDonogh DB 6-0 180 lbs
DaShawn Jones Mount St. Joseph DB 6-0 175 lbs
David Oiadimejij Eleanor Roosevelt DT 6-1 250 lbs
Davin Dzidzienyo Dematha DT 6-4 290 lbs
Davis Sherwood Good Counsel LB 6-3 225 lbs
Daymon David Franklin S 6-2 170 lbs
Delfin Castillo St. Frances OT 6-5 340 lbs
Demarco Cuffey North Point DB 6-0 175 lbs
Demeioun Robinson Quince Orchard LB 6-4 205 lbs
Derrick Shifflett North County DB 6-0 175 lbs
Devin Harding Douglass QB 6-0 165 lbs
Devyn Vukovich Chopticon RB 5-9 175 lbs
Dezmond Williams St. Mary Ryken WR 6-3 200 lbs
Dj Frazier Franklin LB 6-0 185 lbs
Dont'e Thornton Mount St. Joseph WR 6-3 175 lbs
Dranel Jiles Eleanor Roosevelt DE 6-0 210 lbs
Elijah Sarratt St. Frances WR 6-2 200 lbs
Emarion Hampton Perryville RB 5-11 175 lbs
Eric Ford Landon LB 6-3 195 lbs
Frank Turner Elkton LB 6-1 205 lbs
Gavin Fontaine Washington WR 5-9 160 lbs
Grant Copper Easton WR 6-3 185 lbs
Grant Parker Gonzaga DB 6-0 190 lbs
Greg Johnson Landon OC 6-3 295 lbs
Greg Penn III DeMatha LB 6-2 225 lbs
Gregg Triplett III Elkton RB 5-9 175 lbs
Ian Justice Griffin Walter Johnson RB 5-10 185 lbs
Ira Nichols Cambridge-South Dorchester DT 6-3 215 lbs
Isaiah Knight St. James RB 6-0 185 lbs
Isaiah Perkins Pallotti WR 6-1 185 lbs
Israel Parker North Point LB 5-11 185 lbs
Jabari Echols Mount St. Joseph DB 6-0 175 lbs
JaBrontae Mills Parkside LB 6-2 215 lbs
Jackson Leggans Gonzaga TE 6-3 255 lbs
Jackson Namian St. Albans S 6-2 175 lbs
Jacob Dugas St. James QB 5-11 205 lbs
Jacob Glotfelty Northern LB 5-9 165 lbs
Jaden Bradley DeMatha WR 6-4 190 lbs
Jaden Coffen St. Albans WR 6-2 195 lbs
Jalen Clyatt Sherwood ATH 6-3 175 lbs
Jalen McCain Flowers DB 5-10 165 lbs
Jalen McMurray Gonzaga DB 6-0 170 lbs
Jalen Satchell The Avalon School DE 6-2 245 lbs
Jalil Farooq Wise WR 6-2 190 lbs
Jamal Avery Archbishop Curley LB 6-0 185 lbs
James Baglio Bohemia Manor LB 5-10 165 lbs
James Hansen Archbishop Curley LB 5-8 185 lbs
Jamir Roberts McDonogh WR 5-9 165 lbs
Jamon Johnson St. Frances LB 6-2 225 lbs
Jarin Winters Easton DE 6-1 195 lbs
Jason Entzminger National Christian Academy LB 6-1 215 lbs
Jaylen Dotson Good Counsel DB 5-10 170 lbs
Jayon Venerable Archbishop Spalding S 5-11 180 lbs
Jay'Zon Roberts Cambridge-South Dorchester DB 5-10 165 lbs
Jeremiah Gibson Crossland WR 6-0 165 lbs
Jerry Harley Lackey LB 5-11 180 lbs
Jimto Obidegwu Archbishop Carroll OT 6-5 280 lbs
Joe Bearns St. Frances TE 6-2 245 lbs
John Copes IV National Christian Academy DB 5-10 165 lbs
John England Wilde Lake DB 6-2 175 lbs
John Henry Cambridge-South Dorchester QB 6-3 165 lbs
Jordan Anderson St. Frances ATH 5-10 180 lbs
Jordan Moore Loyola Blakefield QB 6-1 175 lbs
Jordan Peterwas Magruder LB 6-1 165 lbs
Jordan Pierce Bishop McNamara QB 6-1 210 lbs
Joseph Bray St. Frances RB 6-0 205 lbs
Joshua Buck Loyola Blakefield LB 5-11 175 lbs
Joshua Williams Gonzaga DT 6-2 265 lbs
Justin Carter Concordia Prep QB 6-0 165 lbs
Justin Pulley Oxon Hill LB 5-9 175 lbs
Kaden Prather Northwest WR 6-3 185 lbs
Kameron Hawkins Calvert RB 5-10 170 lbs
Karl Von Einsiedel St. James LB 6-2 200 lbs
KaTron Evans St. Frances DT 6-5 265 lbs
Kavon Davis DuVal DE 6-4 230 lbs
Keagan Bergeron Harford Tech DT 6-4 310 lbs
Keith Bagwell Concordia Prep LB 6-0 200 lbs
Keith Warren Woodlawn DE 5-10 190 lbs
Kenjuan Manuel Friendship Collegiate Academy DT 6-2 290 lbs
Kenny Dudley Friendship Collegiate Academy WR 5-11 175 lbs
Kenny Houston North County LB 5-10 185 lbs
Keshawn Wheeler Pallotti RB 6-0 200 lbs
Kevin Thompson St. Frances WR 5-9 185 lbs
Kino Lilly Landon QB 5-11 165 lbs
Kofi Kwaw Archbishop Curley QB 6-0 165 lbs
Kris Caine Westlake DE 6-4 195 lbs
Kroy Myers North Point WR 5-11 165 lbs
Kye Holmes Gonzaga S 6-0 185 lbs
Kylen Austin St. Paul's School DB 6-1 175 lbs
Kyler Hamlin Wootton QB 5-11 160 lbs
Kyonte Hamilton Georgetown Prep LB 6-5 230 lbs
Kyrik Mason Gilman DT 6-5 255 lbs
Landon Tengwall Good Counsel OT 6-6 300 lbs
Leron Husbands Archbishop Carroll WR 6-3 200 lbs
Lliam Horrocks St. James LB 6-3 220 lbs
Lucas Hilsenrath Whitman WR 5-10 160 lbs
Malcolm Brown Reservoir QB 6-3 205 lbs
Malcolm Johnson Jr. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes WR 6-1 185 lbs
Malek Sabri Damascus LB 6-0 210 lbs
Malik Baker Oxon Hill WR 6-0 200 lbs
Malik Guerrier Joppatowne DE 6-0 185 lbs
Marcus Bradley Quince Orchard DT 6-3 265 lbs
Martin Wilson Leonardtown WR 6-1 185 lbs
Mattheus Carroll Gilman DE 6-5 220 lbs
Melvin Crenshaw Flowers QB 5-9 150 lbs
Michael De La Garza Long Reach LB 5-10 175 lbs
Mike Coit St. Mary's LB 5-9 205 lbs
Mike Johnson Calvert Hall LB 6-0 220 lbs
Miles Cross Good Counsel WR 5-11 185 lbs
Monkell Goodwine National Christian Academy DE 6-4 265 lbs
Nathan Brown Milford Mill Academy DE 5-10 220 lbs
Nick Curry Fallston WR 5-10 155 lbs
Nick Laumann River Hill LB 6-1 200 lbs
Nigel Tate Bullis School DT 6-3 305 lbs
Noah Dow Concordia Prep DB 5-9 165 lbs
Noah Williams St. Frances OT 6-6 310 lbs
Phillip Dixon National Christian Academy S 6-0 210 lbs
Qaevon Patterson-Steinberg St. Vincent Pallotti S 5-9 170 lbs
Raiheem Olalekan New Town WR 6-3 195 lbs
Randy Hughes Edgewood LB 6-3 225 lbs
Rayuan Lane Gilman S 5-11 175 lbs
Rishon Holmes Milford Mill Academy QB 6-0 175 lbs
Robert Montgomery Oxon Hill QB 5-9 185 lbs
Rodney Manning Bowie QB 6-0 185 lbs
Roman Hemby John Carroll DB 6-0 190 lbs
Ronald Clark Archbishop Curley LB 5-11 205 lbs
Ronnell McCorn Good Counsel LB 6-2 215 lbs
Russell Echard Lackey QB 6-3 180 lbs
Ryan Barnes Quince Orchard DB 6-2 175 lbs
Ryan Linthicum Damascus DT 6-3 250 lbs
Ryan O’Connor Easton QB 6-2 165 lbs
Sahil Bhullar St. James OT 6-5 305 lbs
Samuel Graham North County DB 6-0 185 lbs
Scott Hummel Linganore OG 6-4 275 lbs
Sean Aaron Good Counsel RB 5-10 200 lbs
Semaj Henson Mount St. Joseph WR 5-8 165 lbs
Seth Walker Northern LB 6-0 190 lbs
Shamar Smith Archbishop Spalding RB 5-11 215 lbs
Sieh Bangura DeMatha RB 5-11 175 lbs
Speedy Morante Jr. Franklin WR 5-10 175 lbs
Taevion Eades Wise DE 6-3 195 lbs
Taizse Johnson St. John's College DT 6-2 275 lbs
Tavon Chisolm Joppatowne LB 6-3 185 lbs
Tedros Gleaton North Point QB 6-1 200 lbs
Terion Sugick National Christian Academy DT 6-2 265 lbs
Terrance Butler St. Frances DE 6-5 225 lbs
Tison Hill St. Stephen's & St. Agnes QB 6-6 205 lbs
Tj Smith La Plata S 6-1 190 lbs
Tommy Akingbesote Flowers DE 6-4 255 lbs
Tony Bedell North County RB 5-11 185 lbs
Tosawi Lynch Northern DT 6-0 245 lbs
Trace Campbell Good Counsel QB 6-5 215 lbs
Trent Rocarek Patuxent S 6-1 185 lbs
Trevor Nored St. Mary's Ryken QB 6-1 180 lbs
Trey Jamison Gonzaga RB 6-1 205 lbs
Tyler Wilkins Mount St. Joseph WR 6-3 180 lbs
Tyrin Woodby Bowie WR 6-1 165 lbs
Tyvon Edmonds Jr. Bishop McNamara RB 5-8 175 lbs
Von Reames Franklin WR 5-7 160 lbs
Wayne Matthews Flowers LB 6-2 195 lbs
Will Johnson St. Mary's Ryken WR 6-2 200 lbs
William Parker Wilde Lake LB 5-11 175 lbs
William Simpkins Quince Orchard S 6-2 175 lbs
Xavier Jarmon Lackey LB 6-0 185 lbs
Zach Igwebe River Hill LB 5-11 195 lbs
Zakee Wheatley Archbishop Spalding S 6-2 180 lbs
ZionAngelo Shockley St. Frances Academy DE 6-4 235 lbs
