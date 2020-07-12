MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 50 Football Players in 2023

Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2023 football rankings. Included below are 45 of our top 50 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Antonio Tripp McDonogh OG 6-4 285 lbs

Austin Alexander Colonel Richardson DT 6-0 220 lbs

Brice Koontz Concordia Prep QB 6-2 195 lbs

Cam Lake Colonel Richardson DB 5-9 165 lbs

Cameron Edge DeMatha QB 6-3 190 lbs

Camron Gondeck Colonel Richardson LB 5-11 185 lbs

Chali Taylor Sidwell Friends LB 6-1 175 lbs

Chris Castelli Wootton QB 5-10 155 lbs

Christopher Gill DuVal RB 5-9 170 lbs

Corey Jones Pikesville S 6-0 165 lbs

Cortney Davis Poly QB 6-4 210 lbs

Da'Shawn Womack St. Frances DE 6-4 220 lbs

Dayamonte Campbell Friendly LB 5-10 160 lbs

Drevon Howard St. Charles DT 5-9 255 lbs

Ethan Sebold Northern LB 5-10 175 lbs

Ezra Burdette St. James DB 5-9 145 lbs

Jacob Todd Severn School QB 5-11 160 lbs

Jamal Mungo Jr. Archbishop Carroll RB 5-8 180 lbs

Jamari Draughn Westlake LB 5-10 205 lbs

Jamari Somerville Lackey DB 6-0 175 lbs

Jamarr Ebron Archbishop Carroll WR 5-7 150 lbs

Jamon McClean Pikesville LB 5-7 175 lbs

Jason Moore DeMatha DE 6-6 240 lbs

Jevaughn Sargent Bowie QB 5-11 160 lbs

John Maye Oxon Hill S 5-11 180 lbs

Josh Stinespring St. Paul's DB 5-10 155 lbs

Kyle Powell Loyola Blakefield LB 5-9 160 lbs

Kyle Simon-Guerin St. James WR 5-9 155 lbs

Lamar Heath Jr Concordia Prep RB 5-8 190 lbs

Marcel Williams Anacostia DE 6-2 230 lbs

Marcus Hawkins Concordia Prep LB 5-10 160 lbs

Mason Robinson McDonogh DE 6-3 190 lbs

Nick Shade Severn School RB 5-8 155 lbs

Noreon Moody Archbishop Carroll LB 5-9 200 lbs

Rhys Staley St. James DB 6-1 175 lbs

Riley Bishop St. James DE 6-4 225 lbs

Ryan McGraw Wootton WR 5-10 160 lbs

Steven Robinson Joppatowne LB 5-8 155 lbs

Stevie Carter Archbishop Curley DT 5-11 250 lbs

Tamarus Walker McDonogh OG 6-3 285 lbs

Tanner Underwood Chopticon LB 5-11 165 lbs

Tyreak Cokley Anacostia DT 6-3 270 lbs

Will Brooks Anacostia LB 5-9 165 lbs

William Gisriel St. James LB 5-11 165 lbs

Zion Suggs Bishop McNamara WR 5-9 175 lbs

