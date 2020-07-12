MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 50 Football Players in 2023

A Free Look at Maryland's Top 50 Football Players in 2023
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2023 football rankings. Included below are 45 of our top 50 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!
Antonio Tripp McDonogh OG 6-4 285 lbs
Austin Alexander Colonel Richardson DT 6-0 220 lbs
Brice Koontz Concordia Prep QB 6-2 195 lbs
Cam Lake Colonel Richardson DB 5-9 165 lbs
Cameron Edge DeMatha QB 6-3 190 lbs
Camron Gondeck Colonel Richardson LB 5-11 185 lbs
Chali Taylor Sidwell Friends LB 6-1 175 lbs
Chris Castelli Wootton QB 5-10 155 lbs
Christopher Gill DuVal RB 5-9 170 lbs
Corey Jones Pikesville S 6-0 165 lbs
Cortney Davis Poly QB 6-4 210 lbs
Da'Shawn Womack St. Frances DE 6-4 220 lbs
Dayamonte Campbell Friendly LB 5-10 160 lbs
Drevon Howard St. Charles DT 5-9 255 lbs
Ethan Sebold Northern LB 5-10 175 lbs
Ezra Burdette St. James DB 5-9 145 lbs
Jacob Todd Severn School QB 5-11 160 lbs
Jamal Mungo Jr. Archbishop Carroll RB 5-8 180 lbs
Jamari Draughn Westlake LB 5-10 205 lbs
Jamari Somerville Lackey DB 6-0 175 lbs
Jamarr Ebron Archbishop Carroll WR 5-7 150 lbs
Jamon McClean Pikesville LB 5-7 175 lbs
Jason Moore DeMatha DE 6-6 240 lbs
Jevaughn Sargent Bowie QB 5-11 160 lbs
John Maye Oxon Hill S 5-11 180 lbs
Josh Stinespring St. Paul's DB 5-10 155 lbs
Kyle Powell Loyola Blakefield LB 5-9 160 lbs
Kyle Simon-Guerin St. James WR 5-9 155 lbs
Lamar Heath Jr Concordia Prep RB 5-8 190 lbs
Marcel Williams Anacostia DE 6-2 230 lbs
Marcus Hawkins Concordia Prep LB 5-10 160 lbs
Mason Robinson McDonogh DE 6-3 190 lbs
Nick Shade Severn School RB 5-8 155 lbs
Noreon Moody Archbishop Carroll LB 5-9 200 lbs
Rhys Staley St. James DB 6-1 175 lbs
Riley Bishop St. James DE 6-4 225 lbs
Ryan McGraw Wootton WR 5-10 160 lbs
Steven Robinson Joppatowne LB 5-8 155 lbs
Stevie Carter Archbishop Curley DT 5-11 250 lbs
Tamarus Walker McDonogh OG 6-3 285 lbs
Tanner Underwood Chopticon LB 5-11 165 lbs
Tyreak Cokley Anacostia DT 6-3 270 lbs
Will Brooks Anacostia LB 5-9 165 lbs
William Gisriel St. James LB 5-11 165 lbs
Zion Suggs Bishop McNamara WR 5-9 175 lbs
