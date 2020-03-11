Maryland Varsity names the top returning players for this conference heading into the 2020 season now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
--------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference
Howard County - 3/11
Interstate - 3/12
MIAA A - 3/13
MIAA B - 3/10
Bayside 1A
Bayside 3A/2A
Carroll County
Central Maryland
Baltimore County 1A
Baltimore County 2A
Baltimore County 3A
Baltimore County 4A
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City I
Baltimore City II
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Football Player Rankings
Top 200 in 2020
Top 195 in 2021
Top 185 in 2022
Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference
Howard County
Interstate
MIAA A
MIAA B
Bayside 1A
Bayside 3A/2A
Carroll County
Central Maryland
Baltimore County 1A
Baltimore County 2A
Baltimore County 3A
Baltimore County 4A
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City I
Baltimore City II
Top Players by Position (2022)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Linemen
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
Top Players by Position (2021)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
2020 Preseason Team Rankings
Top 25 Teams
Class 2A
Class 1A
Private Schools
Class 4A
Class 3A
2019 Football Honors
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Kicker of the Year
Sophomore Punter of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Linebacker of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Kicker of the Year
Junior Punter of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Kicker of the Year
Punter of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Quarterback of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Wide Receiver of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top Players by Position (2020)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Defensive Ends
Linebackers
Offensive Guards
Defensive Tackles
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
2019 Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Washington County
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Southern Maryland Potomac
Prince George's County 4A
Southern Maryland
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Montgomery County 4A
Montgomery County 2A/3A
Montgomery County 4A
DCIA Stripes
MIAA B
MIAA C
DCIA Stars
Central Maryland
Washington Catholic Metro
Interstate
Howard County
Bayside 3A/2A
Bayside 1A
Carroll County
Washington Catholic Capital
Baltimore County III
MIAA A
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City I
Baltimore City II
Baltimore County I
Baltimore County II
2019 Preseason All State
4A, First Team Offense
3A, First Team Offense
2A, First Team Offense
1A, First Team Offense
1A, First Team Defense
Private, First Team Defense
4A, First Team Defense
3A, First Team Defense
2A, First Team Defense
2A, Second Team Defense
1A, Second Team Offense
1A, Second Team Defense
1A, Third Team Offense
1A, Third Team Defense
Private, Second Team Offense
Private, Second Team Defense
2A, Second Team Offense
2A, Third Team Defense
2A, Third Team Offense
3A, Second Team Offense
3A, Second Team Defense
3A, Third Team Offense
3A, Third Team Defense
4A, Second Team Defense
Private, Third Team Offense
Private, Third Team Defense
Class 4A, Third Team Offense
Class 4A, Third Team Defense
Class 4A, Second Team Offense
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Rankings 1-5
Rankings 6-10
Rankings 11-15
Rankings 16-20
Rankings 21-25
Rankings 26-30
Rankings 31-35
Most Recruited Players in 2020
Rankings 1-5
Rankings 6-10
Rankings 11-15
Rankings 16-20
Rankings 21-25
Rankings 26-30
Rankings 31-35
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four
Part Five
Part Six
Part Seven