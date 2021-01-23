MarylandVarsity - Maryland's Top 50 Football Players in 2023 (31-35)

Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2023 and expanded it to 50 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 46-50 - 1/20

Rankings 41-45 - 1/21

Rankings 36-40 - 1/22

Rankings 31-35 - 1/23

Rankings 26-30 - 1/24

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------