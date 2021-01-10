 MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 230 Football Players in 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

A Free Look at Maryland's Top 230 Football Players in 2022

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2022 football rankings. Included below are 220 of our top 230 players.

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Aaron Dent Oxon Hill DT 5-11 240 lbs

Aaron Wilson St. Frances DE 6-3 225 lbs

Ahmed Oubaid Western Tech & Environmental Science QB 5-10 175 lbs

Aidan Gamble Leonardtown DE 6-1 220 lbs

Aidan Hurdle McDonogh LB 5-10 180 lbs

AJ Myers Laurel DB 5-10 155 lbs

Amar Thomas Wise DE 6-1 220 lbs

Andre Roye St. Frances DE 6-6 275 lbs

Andrew Jacobs St. Frances WR 5-11 190 lbs

Anthony Little National Christian Academy DE 6-3 235 lbs

Anto Saka Loyola Blakefield LB 6-4 215 lbs

Arthur Jean Pierre Blake DE 6-0 195 lbs

Ashten Snelsire Decatur QB 5-11 160 lbs

Ashton Knight Mount St. Joseph LB 6-0 210 lbs

Austin Welch Huntingtown LB 5-11 175 lbs

Ayo Meyers Woodlawn DE 6-2 220 lbs

Ben Schleiff Loyola Blakefield WR 5-11 165 lbs

BJ Blake National Christian Academy S 6-2 185 lbs

Brandon Ferris Atholton S 6-0 160 lbs

Braxton Harsley Pallotti DE 6-0 190 lbs

Braxtyn Koch Winters Mill K 5-10 155 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Breven Stubbs Fort Hill RB 5-11 165 lbs

Brian Jester Tuscarora QB 6-3 220 lbs

Bryce Barnes Quince Orchard DB 6-0 165 lbs

Bryce Dudley Archbishop Carroll S 6-1 165 lbs

Bryce Lafollette Huntingtown P 6-2 180 lbs

Bryce Purnell Archbishop Spalding DE 6-2 220 lbs

Calvin House Meade QB 5-11 185 lbs

Cameron Errickson Colonel Richardson RB 5-10 185 lbs

Cameron Johnson St. Frances DB 5-11 165 lbs

Cameron Stroud Douglass DE 6-2 180 lbs

Campbell Grimes Severn School LB 5-11 175 lbs

Carter Phillips Landon DB 6-2 170 lbs

Chad Connolly Huntingtown LB 6-1 180 lbs

Charlie Plummer Hancock DT 6-3 215 lbs

Chase Haught Oakdale OT 6-2 260 lbs

Chase Williams Good Counsel QB 6-1 190 lbs

Christian Homer North Point WR 5-7 150 lbs

Christian Piedrahita Blake OT 6-1 250 lbs

Christian Richter St. Paul's OT 6-6 280 lbs

Christopher Miller Wise OG 6-3 285 lbs

Cody Howard Northern WR 6-1 180 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Cole Donaldson DeMatha DB 5-11 175 lbs

Collin Futty Kent County LB 6-1 190 lbs

Connor Roman Mount St. Joseph LB 5-10 185 lbs

Cornell Evans Pallotti DT 6-0 175 lbs

Dadrian Carter-Williams Potomac RB 5-10 180 lbs

Damion Graham Flowers S 5-10 170 lbs

Dani Dennis-Sutton McDonogh DE 6-6 240 lbs

Daniel Holbrook DeMatha K 5-10 185 lbs

Daniel Owens Calvert Hall DE 6-3 225 lbs

Daniel Peacher St. James DT 5-10 240 lbs

Daniel Tserkis Perryville WR 5-10 175 lbs

Daquan Stevenson Woodlawn DT 6-0 275 lbs

Dario Belizaire Cambridge-South Dorchester RB 5-10 165 lbs

Darius Lorfils Northwest DB 6-2 170 lbs

Darrien Gaither Woodlawn WR 5-8 150 lbs

David Bailey Lackey OG 5-11 250 lbs

David Warmington Archbishop Carroll S 5-10 155 lbs

Davouz Johnson Archbishop Carroll LB 6-1 210 lbs

Deangelo Dickerson Landon RB 6-0 180 lbs

Demetrius Harris Chopticon DB 6-2 180 lbs

De'Nylon Morrissette St. Frances WR 6-2 190 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Deonte Malone St. Frances DB 5-11 175 lbs

Derick Adames Northwest DB 5-10 175 lbs

Derrick Brown Friendly LB 6-4 210 lbs

Derrick Moore St. Frances DE 6-4 245 lbs

Devin Morgan Bishop McNamara OG 6-2 285 lbs

Devon Anderson Northwest WR 6-1 190 lbs

Diallo Gainey Dunbar DT 5-11 255 lbs

Dillon Meekins Cambridge-South Dorchester LB 5-10 175 lbs

DJ Linkins St. John's WR 6-5 190 lbs

Donovan Dyson St. Vincent Pallotti DE 6-2 225 lbs

Donte Craggette-Drake Old Mill WR 5-11 165 lbs

Dylan Price Sidwell Friends DE 6-3 240 lbs

Dylan Rattet Pikesville LB 5-8 170 lbs

Dylan Tulacro Good Counsel OC 6-3 265 lbs

Eli Sellinger Parkside LB 6-1 190 lbs

Elijah Billingsley Archbishop Carroll DT 6-2 315 lbs

Elijah Solomon Archbishop Carroll RB 5-9 160 lbs

Elijah Statham St. Frances DE 6-1 245 lbs

Elyjiah Mitchell Gwynn Park QB 6-1 175 lbs

Enosh Minney Wilde Lake LB 5-10 170 lbs

Everette Dingle Jr. Concordia Prep DB 5-10 165 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Garrison Williams Bullis RB 5-10 175 lbs

Gavin Whittington Northern RB 5-9 175 lbs

Gus Burns Sidwell Friends LB 6-0 180 lbs

Henry Brous Decatur LB 5-11 175 lbs

Ian Brown Elkton DB 5-11 200 lbs

Isaac White St. Frances WR 6-0 175 lbs

Isaiah Smith St. John's DE 6-4 230 lbs

Isaiah West Georgetown Prep WR 6-1 195 lbs

Jaimere Guy Perryville RB 6-0 175 lbs

Jaishawn Barham DeMatha LB 6-3 215 lbs

Jake Lotenberg Wootton DB 5-9 155 lbs

Jalen Huskey Middletown DB 6-1 175 lbs

Jalen Robertson Archbishop Spalding DE 6-4 220 lbs

Jalen Webb-Starkey Anacostia QB 6-0 200 lbs

Jalil Singleton Westlake WR 5-9 160 lbs

Jamal Hood St. Frances DB 5-11 180 lbs

Jamar Curtis St. John's RB 5-6 160 lbs

Jamare Glasker Anacostia DB 5-10 175 lbs

James Frazier Cambridge-South Dorchester K 6-0 155 lbs

James Williams Jr. National Christian Academy OC 6-3 270 lbs

Jamison Warnick Northern DB 5-10 165 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Jasean McLean Avalon School S 6-2 185 lbs

JaVontae Woods St. Frances S 6-0 170 lbs

Jayden Sauray Wise QB 6-0 200 lbs

Jaylan Wood Pikesville DT 5-10 200 lbs

Jayvon Swann Northern DE 6-0 205 lbs

Jeremiah Lewis Archbishop Curley DB 5-10 165 lbs

Jermiah Williams New Town WR 5-9 160 lbs

Jerry Grant Decatur DE 5-11 220 lbs

John Griffith St. Frances QB 6-2 205 lbs

Jonah Vujanic Patterson Mill S 6-0 150 lbs

Jordan Shuler Gonzaga LB 6-1 215 lbs

Josh Ehrlich Broadneck QB 6-0 175 lbs

Josh Gray Bullis WR 5-11 170 lbs

Josh Jennings Good Counsel TE 6-5 230 lbs

Joshua Hardy Annapolis Area Christian DE 6-4 220 lbs

Joshua Jackson Suitland DT 5-11 280 lbs

Joshua Lesesne Archbishop Carroll S 5-10 175 lbs

Joshua Thompson St. John's DB 6-2 190 lbs

Julius Saunders Long Reach RB 5-9 185 lbs

Justin Hunter Pikesville WR 5-9 160 lbs

Justin McGraw Wootton WR 6-2 200 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Justin Palmer St. Charles LB 6-0 200 lbs

Justin Queen Severn School DB 6-1 180 lbs

Justyn Briscoe Woodlawn LB 6-0 195 lbs

Kadin Egbert Colonel Richardson LB 5-9 150 lbs

Kameron Howard Bishop McNamara DB 5-10 175 lbs

Kamren Dockins Cambridge-South Dorchester LB 5-8 175 lbs

Kanye Parker Wise LB 5-10 210 lbs

Kanye Pinder Cambridge-South Dorchester DB 5-8 150 lbs

Kayo Kuri Sidwell Friends DB 6-2 165 lbs

Keenan Gilchrist Concordia Prep RB 5-9 160 lbs

Keith Norris Jr. Poly DT 6-0 265 lbs

Kellan Wyatt Archbishop Spalding RB 6-2 200 lbs

Kelvin Mendez Harford Tech RB 5-7 165 lbs

Kendal Marks New Town DB 5-11 170 lbs

Kenneth Prince Jr. Bishop McNamara QB 5-10 180 lbs

Kevin Sherman Poly DB 5-8 150 lba

Kevin Winston DeMatha RB 6-1 205 lbs

Key Torain Gilman RB 5-9 190 lbs

Keyon Bryant Woodlawn DB 6-2 185 lbs

Khalif Robinson Milford Mill Academy DT 5-10 265 lbs

Khalil Graves Eleanor Roosevelt RB 5-9 175 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Kobe Pringle National Christian Academy DE 5-10 210 lbs

Kogge Metuge Concordia Prep DT 5-10 260 lbs

Korede Sogbesan Atholton DE 6-2 240 lbs

Kwan Williams McDonogh DT 6-1 285 lbs

Lamar Patterson St. Frances WR 5-10 170 lbs

Larry Osborne North Point S 5-8 170 lbs

Lavain Scruggs III Archbishop Spalding S 6-2 190 lbs

Lesly Fleurissaint Colonel Richardson DT 6-1 200 lbs

Malachi Baker Archbishop Carroll WR 5-9 160 lbs

Malik Hemmeian Reservoir S 5-11 180 lbs

Mansoor DeLane Landon DB 6-0 160 lbs

Marcus Harris Jr. Woodlawn DE 6-2 175 lbs

Marcus Johnson St. Frances OT 6-6 310 lbs

Marquise Allsup Pallotti S 6-0 185 lbs

Mason Brown Sidwell Friends LB 5-10 185 lbs

Matthew Conroy Calvert Hall LB 6-0 200 lbs

Micah Robinson Loyola Blakefield RB 5-8 165 lbs

Michael Craig North Point RB 5-8 170 lbs

Michael Turner Washington LB 5-9 180 lbs

Mikkel Pittman Douglass RB 5-8 155 lbs

Nasir Mills Aberdeen DE 6-1 190 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Nasir Pearce St. Frances DT 6-5 310 lbs

Nate Jacobs Wootton DB 5-11 160 lbs

Nate Kurisky Gonzaga TE 6-3 225 lbs

Nehemiah Hart Stone S 5-9 160 lbs

Nick Gutierrez Archbishop Spalding QB 5-10 175 lbs

Niles Riding McDonogh LB 5-11 185 lbs

Noah Bull Loyola Blakefield WR 5-11 175 lbs

Octavian Smith Paint Branch QB 5-10 170 lbs

Olamide Olajide North County DE 5-10 290 lbs

Oliver Bridges Bullis DB 6-1 170 lbs

Patrick Wagner Archbishop Spalding LB 6-3 200 lbs

Peter Kikwata Northwest WR 6-1 180 lbs

Phil Rawlings St. John's S 6-0 185 lbs

Praise Bright Centennial RB 5-8 180 lbs

Preston Howard McDonogh QB 6-6 215 lbs

Rashad Brathwaite Flowers RB 5-11 185 lbs

Riley Curtin Huntingtown DT 6-3 245 lbs

Ripken Reese Mount St. Joseph QB 6-0 160 lbs

Robert Bell Fairmont Heights QB 5-10 175 lbs

Robert Lawson Archbishop Carroll QB 5-9 165 lbs

Robert Speight Parkdale RB 5-8 175 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Rodney Nelson Franklin RB 5-11 175 lbs

Royel Fairfax-Byrd Poly DB 5-9 160 lbs

Ryan Witt Glen Burnie QB 6-3 200 lbs

Sabian Johnson Patuxent DT 6-0 220 lbs

Sammy Scott Milford Mill Academy RB 5-9 165 lbs

Sean Rowe St. James DB 6-1 180 lbs

Shakur Johnson Joppatowne WR 5-8 150 lbs

Shon Reid Archbishop Carroll RB 5-10 205 lbs

Sidney Roberson Chopticon WR 6-2 165 lbs

Sone Metuge Concordia Prep OG 6-0 280 lbs

Stefan Egbe McDonogh RB 5-11 200 lbs

Stephen Schulze Mount St. Joseph DE 6-1 215 lbs

Steven Sannieniola Bullis S 6-2 180 lbs

Stewart Harrington III Bowie DE 6-1 195 lbs

Terrell Bartee Concordia Prep DE 5-10 235 lbs

Tien Coney Eleanor Roosevelt LB 6-0 220 lbs

Tommy Fisher Aberdeen LB 6-0 220 lbs

Traevon Mitchell Stone LB 5-11 175 lbs

Travis Walls Harford Tech LB 6-2 200 lbs

Tristian Smith Bel Air RB 5-11 180 lbs

Troy Dukes Kenwood RB 6-0 185 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Tyler Baskett Northern WR 6-0 180 lbs

Tyree Newman Douglass LB 5-10 180 lbs

Vincent Oliver Douglass DB 5-9 175 lbs

Xavier Gwinn Potomac K 5-8 165 lbs

Zach Crounse Northern QB 5-10 165 lbs

Zachary Bramble Easton LB 5-9 185 lbs

Zackery Isaac North Point DE 6-2 225 lbs

Zavian Hall Washington QB 5-11 155 lbs

Zavion Woodard New Town RB 5-8 200 lbs

Zion Pinkney Archbishop Spalding WR 5-8 155 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2020 Conference Previews

Washington Catholic - Capital - 1/4

Washington Catholic - Metro - 1/5

Washington County - 1/6

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1A

Annue Arundel

Preseason All State Teams

2A Third Team Offense - 1/7

2A Third Team Defense - 1/8

1A Third Team Offense - 1/9

1A Third Team Defense - 1/10

Elite Fifth Team Offense

Elite Fifth Team Defense

Private Third Team Offense

Private Third Team Defense

4A Third Team Offense

4A Third Team Defense

3A Third Team Offense

3A Third Team Defense

Most Recruited Players in the Class of 2023

Rankings 1-5

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 31-35

Football Player Rankings

Top 225 in 2021

Top 225 in 2022

Top 50 in 2023

Top Players by Position (2022)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top Players by Position (2021)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Guards

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

Top Players by Position (2023)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Kickers

Punters

Database

Most Recruited MIAA Players in 2021

Rankings 1-5

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 26-30

Rankings 31-35

Preseason All State Teams

1A First Team Offense

1A First Team Defense

2A First Team Defense

2A First Team Offense

2A First Team Defense

4A First Team Defense

2A Second Team Offense

Elite First Team Offense

Elite First Team Defense

4A First Team Offense

Private First Team Defense

Elite Second Team Offense

Elite Second Team Defense

Elite Third Team Offense

Elite Third Team Defense

Private School First Team Offense

Private School Second Team Offense

Private School Second Team Defense

3A First Team Defense

3A First Team Offense

1A Second Team Offense

1A Second Team Defense

1A Third Team Offense

1A Third Team Defense

2A Third Team Offense

Elite Fourth Team Offense

Elite Fourth Team Defense

2A Third Team Defense

3A Second Team Defense

3A Second Team Offense

4A Second Team Defense

Elite Fifth Team Offense

Elite Fifth Team Defense

4A Second Team Offense

4A Third Team Defense

3A Third Team Offense

3A Third Team Defense

Private Third Team Offense

Private Third Team Defense

4A Third Team Offense

2020 Conference Previews

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Central Maryland

Interstate

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

Howard County

MIAA A

MIAA B

DCIAA Stars

DCIAA Stripes

Bayside 3A/2A

Bayside 1A

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Baltimore County 3A

Baltimore County 4A

Carroll County

Montgomery County 2A/3A

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1A

Baltimore County 2A

Anne Arundel County

Washington County

Baltimore City I

Top 10 Candidates in 2022

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

DCIAA Stars

DCIAA Stripes

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Montgomery County 2A/3A

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's 2A/1A

Prince George's 4A/3A

Howard County

Interstate

MIAA A

MIAA B

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Baltimore County 1A

Baltimore County 2A

Baltimore County 3A

Baltimore County 4A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

DCIAA Stars

DCIAA Stripes

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Montgomery County 2A/3A

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's 2A/1A

Prince George's 4A/3A

Howard County

Interstate

MIAA A

MIAA B

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Baltimore County 1A

Baltimore County 2A

Baltimore County 3A

Baltimore County 4A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Top Players by Position (2022)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Kickers

Punters

Database

2020 Preseason Team Rankings

Top 25 Teams

Class 2A

Class 1A

Private Schools

Class 4A

Class 3A

2019 Football Honors

Sophomore Quarterback of the Year

Sophomore Running Back of the Year

Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year

Sophomore Linebacker of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year

Sophomore Kicker of the Year

Sophomore Punter of the Year

Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year

Junior Linebacker of the Year

Junior Defensive Back of the Year

Junior Kicker of the Year

Junior Punter of the Year

Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year

Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Kicker of the Year

Punter of the Year

Junior Quarterback of the Year

Junior Running Back of the Year

Junior Wide Receiver of the Year

Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Quarterback of the Year

Running Back of the Year

Wide Receiver of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Player of the Year

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Sophomore of the Year

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}