MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 230 Football Players in 2022

A Free Look at Maryland's Top 230 Football Players in 2022
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2022 football rankings. Included below are 220 of our top 230 players.
Aaron Dent Oxon Hill DT 5-11 240 lbs
Aaron Wilson St. Frances DE 6-3 225 lbs
Ahmed Oubaid Western Tech & Environmental Science QB 5-10 175 lbs
Aidan Gamble Leonardtown DE 6-1 220 lbs
Aidan Hurdle McDonogh LB 5-10 180 lbs
AJ Myers Laurel DB 5-10 155 lbs
Amar Thomas Wise DE 6-1 220 lbs
Andre Roye St. Frances DE 6-6 275 lbs
Andrew Jacobs St. Frances WR 5-11 190 lbs
Anthony Little National Christian Academy DE 6-3 235 lbs
Anto Saka Loyola Blakefield LB 6-4 215 lbs
Arthur Jean Pierre Blake DE 6-0 195 lbs
Ashten Snelsire Decatur QB 5-11 160 lbs
Ashton Knight Mount St. Joseph LB 6-0 210 lbs
Austin Welch Huntingtown LB 5-11 175 lbs
Ayo Meyers Woodlawn DE 6-2 220 lbs
Ben Schleiff Loyola Blakefield WR 5-11 165 lbs
BJ Blake National Christian Academy S 6-2 185 lbs
Brandon Ferris Atholton S 6-0 160 lbs
Braxton Harsley Pallotti DE 6-0 190 lbs
Braxtyn Koch Winters Mill K 5-10 155 lbs
Breven Stubbs Fort Hill RB 5-11 165 lbs
Brian Jester Tuscarora QB 6-3 220 lbs
Bryce Barnes Quince Orchard DB 6-0 165 lbs
Bryce Dudley Archbishop Carroll S 6-1 165 lbs
Bryce Lafollette Huntingtown P 6-2 180 lbs
Bryce Purnell Archbishop Spalding DE 6-2 220 lbs
Calvin House Meade QB 5-11 185 lbs
Cameron Errickson Colonel Richardson RB 5-10 185 lbs
Cameron Johnson St. Frances DB 5-11 165 lbs
Cameron Stroud Douglass DE 6-2 180 lbs
Campbell Grimes Severn School LB 5-11 175 lbs
Carter Phillips Landon DB 6-2 170 lbs
Chad Connolly Huntingtown LB 6-1 180 lbs
Charlie Plummer Hancock DT 6-3 215 lbs
Chase Haught Oakdale OT 6-2 260 lbs
Chase Williams Good Counsel QB 6-1 190 lbs
Christian Homer North Point WR 5-7 150 lbs
Christian Piedrahita Blake OT 6-1 250 lbs
Christian Richter St. Paul's OT 6-6 280 lbs
Christopher Miller Wise OG 6-3 285 lbs
Cody Howard Northern WR 6-1 180 lbs
Cole Donaldson DeMatha DB 5-11 175 lbs
Collin Futty Kent County LB 6-1 190 lbs
Connor Roman Mount St. Joseph LB 5-10 185 lbs
Cornell Evans Pallotti DT 6-0 175 lbs
Dadrian Carter-Williams Potomac RB 5-10 180 lbs
Damion Graham Flowers S 5-10 170 lbs
Dani Dennis-Sutton McDonogh DE 6-6 240 lbs
Daniel Holbrook DeMatha K 5-10 185 lbs
Daniel Owens Calvert Hall DE 6-3 225 lbs
Daniel Peacher St. James DT 5-10 240 lbs
Daniel Tserkis Perryville WR 5-10 175 lbs
Daquan Stevenson Woodlawn DT 6-0 275 lbs
Dario Belizaire Cambridge-South Dorchester RB 5-10 165 lbs
Darius Lorfils Northwest DB 6-2 170 lbs
Darrien Gaither Woodlawn WR 5-8 150 lbs
David Bailey Lackey OG 5-11 250 lbs
David Warmington Archbishop Carroll S 5-10 155 lbs
Davouz Johnson Archbishop Carroll LB 6-1 210 lbs
Deangelo Dickerson Landon RB 6-0 180 lbs
Demetrius Harris Chopticon DB 6-2 180 lbs
De'Nylon Morrissette St. Frances WR 6-2 190 lbs
Deonte Malone St. Frances DB 5-11 175 lbs
Derick Adames Northwest DB 5-10 175 lbs
Derrick Brown Friendly LB 6-4 210 lbs
Derrick Moore St. Frances DE 6-4 245 lbs
Devin Morgan Bishop McNamara OG 6-2 285 lbs
Devon Anderson Northwest WR 6-1 190 lbs
Diallo Gainey Dunbar DT 5-11 255 lbs
Dillon Meekins Cambridge-South Dorchester LB 5-10 175 lbs
DJ Linkins St. John's WR 6-5 190 lbs
Donovan Dyson St. Vincent Pallotti DE 6-2 225 lbs
Donte Craggette-Drake Old Mill WR 5-11 165 lbs
Dylan Price Sidwell Friends DE 6-3 240 lbs
Dylan Rattet Pikesville LB 5-8 170 lbs
Dylan Tulacro Good Counsel OC 6-3 265 lbs
Eli Sellinger Parkside LB 6-1 190 lbs
Elijah Billingsley Archbishop Carroll DT 6-2 315 lbs
Elijah Solomon Archbishop Carroll RB 5-9 160 lbs
Elijah Statham St. Frances DE 6-1 245 lbs
Elyjiah Mitchell Gwynn Park QB 6-1 175 lbs
Enosh Minney Wilde Lake LB 5-10 170 lbs
Everette Dingle Jr. Concordia Prep DB 5-10 165 lbs
Garrison Williams Bullis RB 5-10 175 lbs
Gavin Whittington Northern RB 5-9 175 lbs
Gus Burns Sidwell Friends LB 6-0 180 lbs
Henry Brous Decatur LB 5-11 175 lbs
Ian Brown Elkton DB 5-11 200 lbs
Isaac White St. Frances WR 6-0 175 lbs
Isaiah Smith St. John's DE 6-4 230 lbs
Isaiah West Georgetown Prep WR 6-1 195 lbs
Jaimere Guy Perryville RB 6-0 175 lbs
Jaishawn Barham DeMatha LB 6-3 215 lbs
Jake Lotenberg Wootton DB 5-9 155 lbs
Jalen Huskey Middletown DB 6-1 175 lbs
Jalen Robertson Archbishop Spalding DE 6-4 220 lbs
Jalen Webb-Starkey Anacostia QB 6-0 200 lbs
Jalil Singleton Westlake WR 5-9 160 lbs
Jamal Hood St. Frances DB 5-11 180 lbs
Jamar Curtis St. John's RB 5-6 160 lbs
Jamare Glasker Anacostia DB 5-10 175 lbs
James Frazier Cambridge-South Dorchester K 6-0 155 lbs
James Williams Jr. National Christian Academy OC 6-3 270 lbs
Jamison Warnick Northern DB 5-10 165 lbs
Jasean McLean Avalon School S 6-2 185 lbs
JaVontae Woods St. Frances S 6-0 170 lbs
Jayden Sauray Wise QB 6-0 200 lbs
Jaylan Wood Pikesville DT 5-10 200 lbs
Jayvon Swann Northern DE 6-0 205 lbs
Jeremiah Lewis Archbishop Curley DB 5-10 165 lbs
Jermiah Williams New Town WR 5-9 160 lbs
Jerry Grant Decatur DE 5-11 220 lbs
John Griffith St. Frances QB 6-2 205 lbs
Jonah Vujanic Patterson Mill S 6-0 150 lbs
Jordan Shuler Gonzaga LB 6-1 215 lbs
Josh Ehrlich Broadneck QB 6-0 175 lbs
Josh Gray Bullis WR 5-11 170 lbs
Josh Jennings Good Counsel TE 6-5 230 lbs
Joshua Hardy Annapolis Area Christian DE 6-4 220 lbs
Joshua Jackson Suitland DT 5-11 280 lbs
Joshua Lesesne Archbishop Carroll S 5-10 175 lbs
Joshua Thompson St. John's DB 6-2 190 lbs
Julius Saunders Long Reach RB 5-9 185 lbs
Justin Hunter Pikesville WR 5-9 160 lbs
Justin McGraw Wootton WR 6-2 200 lbs
Justin Palmer St. Charles LB 6-0 200 lbs
Justin Queen Severn School DB 6-1 180 lbs
Justyn Briscoe Woodlawn LB 6-0 195 lbs
Kadin Egbert Colonel Richardson LB 5-9 150 lbs
Kameron Howard Bishop McNamara DB 5-10 175 lbs
Kamren Dockins Cambridge-South Dorchester LB 5-8 175 lbs
Kanye Parker Wise LB 5-10 210 lbs
Kanye Pinder Cambridge-South Dorchester DB 5-8 150 lbs
Kayo Kuri Sidwell Friends DB 6-2 165 lbs
Keenan Gilchrist Concordia Prep RB 5-9 160 lbs
Keith Norris Jr. Poly DT 6-0 265 lbs
Kellan Wyatt Archbishop Spalding RB 6-2 200 lbs
Kelvin Mendez Harford Tech RB 5-7 165 lbs
Kendal Marks New Town DB 5-11 170 lbs
Kenneth Prince Jr. Bishop McNamara QB 5-10 180 lbs
Kevin Sherman Poly DB 5-8 150 lba
Kevin Winston DeMatha RB 6-1 205 lbs
Key Torain Gilman RB 5-9 190 lbs
Keyon Bryant Woodlawn DB 6-2 185 lbs
Khalif Robinson Milford Mill Academy DT 5-10 265 lbs
Khalil Graves Eleanor Roosevelt RB 5-9 175 lbs
Kobe Pringle National Christian Academy DE 5-10 210 lbs
Kogge Metuge Concordia Prep DT 5-10 260 lbs
Korede Sogbesan Atholton DE 6-2 240 lbs
Kwan Williams McDonogh DT 6-1 285 lbs
Lamar Patterson St. Frances WR 5-10 170 lbs
Larry Osborne North Point S 5-8 170 lbs
Lavain Scruggs III Archbishop Spalding S 6-2 190 lbs
Lesly Fleurissaint Colonel Richardson DT 6-1 200 lbs
Malachi Baker Archbishop Carroll WR 5-9 160 lbs
Malik Hemmeian Reservoir S 5-11 180 lbs
Mansoor DeLane Landon DB 6-0 160 lbs
Marcus Harris Jr. Woodlawn DE 6-2 175 lbs
Marcus Johnson St. Frances OT 6-6 310 lbs
Marquise Allsup Pallotti S 6-0 185 lbs
Mason Brown Sidwell Friends LB 5-10 185 lbs
Matthew Conroy Calvert Hall LB 6-0 200 lbs
Micah Robinson Loyola Blakefield RB 5-8 165 lbs
Michael Craig North Point RB 5-8 170 lbs
Michael Turner Washington LB 5-9 180 lbs
Mikkel Pittman Douglass RB 5-8 155 lbs
Nasir Mills Aberdeen DE 6-1 190 lbs
Nasir Pearce St. Frances DT 6-5 310 lbs
Nate Jacobs Wootton DB 5-11 160 lbs
Nate Kurisky Gonzaga TE 6-3 225 lbs
Nehemiah Hart Stone S 5-9 160 lbs
Nick Gutierrez Archbishop Spalding QB 5-10 175 lbs
Niles Riding McDonogh LB 5-11 185 lbs
Noah Bull Loyola Blakefield WR 5-11 175 lbs
Octavian Smith Paint Branch QB 5-10 170 lbs
Olamide Olajide North County DE 5-10 290 lbs
Oliver Bridges Bullis DB 6-1 170 lbs
Patrick Wagner Archbishop Spalding LB 6-3 200 lbs
Peter Kikwata Northwest WR 6-1 180 lbs
Phil Rawlings St. John's S 6-0 185 lbs
Praise Bright Centennial RB 5-8 180 lbs
Preston Howard McDonogh QB 6-6 215 lbs
Rashad Brathwaite Flowers RB 5-11 185 lbs
Riley Curtin Huntingtown DT 6-3 245 lbs
Ripken Reese Mount St. Joseph QB 6-0 160 lbs
Robert Bell Fairmont Heights QB 5-10 175 lbs
Robert Lawson Archbishop Carroll QB 5-9 165 lbs
Robert Speight Parkdale RB 5-8 175 lbs
Rodney Nelson Franklin RB 5-11 175 lbs
Royel Fairfax-Byrd Poly DB 5-9 160 lbs
Ryan Witt Glen Burnie QB 6-3 200 lbs
Sabian Johnson Patuxent DT 6-0 220 lbs
Sammy Scott Milford Mill Academy RB 5-9 165 lbs
Sean Rowe St. James DB 6-1 180 lbs
Shakur Johnson Joppatowne WR 5-8 150 lbs
Shon Reid Archbishop Carroll RB 5-10 205 lbs
Sidney Roberson Chopticon WR 6-2 165 lbs
Sone Metuge Concordia Prep OG 6-0 280 lbs
Stefan Egbe McDonogh RB 5-11 200 lbs
Stephen Schulze Mount St. Joseph DE 6-1 215 lbs
Steven Sannieniola Bullis S 6-2 180 lbs
Stewart Harrington III Bowie DE 6-1 195 lbs
Terrell Bartee Concordia Prep DE 5-10 235 lbs
Tien Coney Eleanor Roosevelt LB 6-0 220 lbs
Tommy Fisher Aberdeen LB 6-0 220 lbs
Traevon Mitchell Stone LB 5-11 175 lbs
Travis Walls Harford Tech LB 6-2 200 lbs
Tristian Smith Bel Air RB 5-11 180 lbs
Troy Dukes Kenwood RB 6-0 185 lbs
Tyler Baskett Northern WR 6-0 180 lbs
Tyree Newman Douglass LB 5-10 180 lbs
Vincent Oliver Douglass DB 5-9 175 lbs
Xavier Gwinn Potomac K 5-8 165 lbs
Zach Crounse Northern QB 5-10 165 lbs
Zachary Bramble Easton LB 5-9 185 lbs
Zackery Isaac North Point DE 6-2 225 lbs
Zavian Hall Washington QB 5-11 155 lbs
Zavion Woodard New Town RB 5-8 200 lbs
Zion Pinkney Archbishop Spalding WR 5-8 155 lbs
