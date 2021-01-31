MarylandVarsity - A Free Look at Maryland's Top 60 Football Players in 2023

Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2023 football rankings. Included below are 55 of our top 60 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Antonio Tripp McDonogh OG 6-4 285 lbs

Austin Alexander Colonel Richardson DT 6-0 220 lbs

Ayden Snow Hancock DT 5-10 290 lbs

Braydon Lee Bullis DB 5-11 165 lbs

Brice Koontz Concordia Prep QB 6-2 195 lbs

Cam Lake Colonel Richardson DB 5-9 165 lbs

Cameron Edge DeMatha QB 6-3 190 lbs

Camron Gondeck Colonel Richardson LB 5-11 185 lbs

Chali Taylor Sidwell Friends LB 6-1 175 lbs

Chris Castelli Wootton QB 5-10 155 lbs

Christian Garrett St. Frances S 6-3 185 lbs

Christopher Gill DuVal RB 5-9 170 lbs

Corey Jones Pikesville S 6-0 165 lbs

Cortney Davis Poly QB 6-4 210 lbs

Da'Shawn Womack St. Frances DE 6-4 220 lbs

David Ojiegbe St. John's College DE 6-4 240 lbs

Dayamonte Campbell Friendly LB 5-10 160 lbs

Drevon Howard St. Charles DT 5-9 255 lbs

Edrees Farooq Wilde Lake S 5-11 170 lbs

Ethan Sebold Northern LB 5-10 175 lbs

Ezra Burdette St. James DB 5-9 145 lbs

Jack Ashby-Jacobs Saint James School ATH 6-1 175 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Jacob Todd Severn School QB 5-11 160 lbs

Jamal Mungo Jr. Archbishop Carroll RB 5-9 190 lbs

Jamari Draughn Westlake LB 5-10 205 lbs

Jamari Somerville Lackey DB 6-0 175 lbs

Jamarr Ebron Archbishop Carroll WR 5-7 150 lbs

Jamon McClean Pikesville LB 5-7 175 lbs

Jason Moore DeMatha DE 6-6 270 lbs

John Maye Oxon Hill S 5-11 180 lbs

Josh Stinespring St. Paul's DB 5-10 155 lbs

Kyle Powell Loyola Blakefield LB 5-9 160 lbs

Kyle Simon-Guerin St. James WR 5-9 155 lbs

Lamar Heath Jr Concordia Prep RB 5-8 190 lbs

Marcel Williams Anacostia DE 6-2 230 lbs

Marcus Hawkins Concordia Prep LB 5-10 160 lbs

Mason Robinson McDonogh DE 6-3 190 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!

Michael Crounse DeMatha OT 6-6 300 lbs

Nick Shade Severn School RB 5-8 155 lbs

Noreon Moody Archbishop Carroll LB 5-9 200 lbs

Nyckoles Harbor Archbishop Carroll ATH 6-5 220 lbs

Rhys Staley St. James DB 6-1 175 lbs

Riley Bishop St. James DE 6-4 225 lbs

Robert Jacobs Potomac DT 5-10 280 lbs

Ryan McGraw Wootton WR 5-10 160 lbs

Steven Robinson Joppatowne LB 5-8 155 lbs

Stevie Carter Archbishop Curley DT 5-11 250 lbs

Tamarus Walker McDonogh OG 6-4 315 lbs

Tanner Underwood Chopticon LB 5-11 165 lbs

Tavin Willis Fort Hill RB 5-10 175 lbs

Tyler Bolden Bullis LB 6-1 190 lbs

Tyreak Cokley Anacostia DT 6-3 270 lbs

Will Brooks Anacostia LB 5-9 165 lbs

William Gisriel St. James LB 5-11 165 lbs

Zion Suggs Bishop McNamara WR 5-9 175 lbs

Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!