A Free Look at Maryland's Top 195 Football Players in 2020
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2021 football rankings. Included below are 190 of our top 195 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!
Aaron Turner Gonzaga WR 5-7 160 lbs
Aaron Willis St. Frances LB 5-11 200 lbs
Adam Commodore Patuxent RB 5-8 170 lbs
Adrian Russell Loyola Blakefield RB 5-10 205 lbs
Alfred Worrell Blair WR 6-3 210 lbs
Amari Hutson Wilde Lake DB 5-8 160 lbs
Amir Renwick Woodlawn RB 6-1 195 lbs
Andre Crawley Mount St. Joseph WR 5-8 165 lbs
Andre' Porter Ballou DT 6-3 275 lbs
Andre Roye Largo DE 6-6 275 lbs
Antoine Booth DeMatha DB 5-11 175 lbs
Antwain Littleton St. John's College LB 6-1 270 lbs
Austin Tutas Archbishop Spalding QB 6-1 190 lbs
Banham Taylor IV National Christian Academy DE 6-1 235 lbs
Billy Atkins Mount St. Joseph QB 6-1 175 lbs
Brady Ingram Boonsboro QB 6-4 180 lbs
Brandon Anderson Red Lion Christian Academy WR 5-10 150 lbs
Brandon Figeroa Pallotti LB 5-10 215 lbs
Brandon Fique Mount St. Joseph LB 5-11 185 lbs
Brian Plummer Quince Orchard QB 6-4 195 lbs
Bryce Butler St. John's College TE 6-3 230 lbs
Caleb Coombs St. John's College WR 5-11 185 lbs
Caleb Williams Gonzaga QB 6-0 190 lbs
Cameron Dalrymple Huntingtown DB 6-1 180 lbs
Cameron Schriefer Patapsco LB 6-2 230 lbs
Chiebuka Aduaka Concordia Prep DE 6-2 220 lbs
Chris Martin Long Reach WR 5-8 155 lbs
Christian Taylor St. John's College LB 6-0 210 lbs
Christian Veilleux Bullis QB 6-4 195 lbs
Christopher Boti St. Vincent Pallotti DE 6-0 220 lbs
Cj Turner Fallston RB 5-9 165 lbs
Clinton Burton St. Frances DB 5-11 180 lbs
Colby McDonald St. John's College RB 5-11 200 lbs
Colin Henrich St. John's College OG 6-3 310 lbs
Colin Mobley DeMatha DE 6-4 270 lbs
Colin Wargo Huntingtown S 5-10 190 lbs
Daemon Dawkins Potomac WR 5-9 160 lbs
Daevaun Shepherd Stone RB 5-8 170 lbs
Da'Jon Butler Flowers RB 5-9 185 lbs
Da'Mani Brown La Plata QB 6-0 150 lbs
Daniel Yarborough Franklin LB 5-8 170 lbs
Dante Manago McDonough LB 5-10 205 lbs
Dante Trader McDonogh DB 6-0 180 lbs
David Lafears Archbishop Carroll LB 6-0 180 lbs
David Oiadimejij Eleanor Roosevelt DT 6-1 250 lbs
Davin Dzidzienyo Dematha DT 6-4 290 lbs
Daymon David Franklin S 6-1 170 lbs
Delfin Castillo St. Frances OT 6-5 340 lbs
Demeioun Robinson Quince Orchard LB 6-4 205 lbs
Demetrius Price Milford Mill Academy DE 5-11 185 lbs
Derek Lloyd Patterson Mill S 6-1 170 lbs
Derrick Shifflett North County DB 6-0 175 lbs
Devin Harding Douglass QB 6-0 165 lbs
Devyn Vukovich Chopticon RB 5-9 175 lbs
Dj Frazier Franklin LB 6-0 185 lbs
Dont'e Thornton Mount St. Joseph WR 6-3 175 lbs
Dranel Jiles Eleanor Roosevelt DE 6-0 210 lbs
Emarion Hampton Perryville RB 5-11 175 lbs
Frank Turner Elkton LB 6-1 205 lbs
Gavin Fontaine Washington WR 5-9 160 lbs
Grant Copper Easton WR 6-3 185 lbs
Grant Parker Gonzaga DB 6-0 190 lbs
Greg Johnson Landon OC 6-3 295 lbs
Greg Penn III DeMatha LB 6-2 225 lbs
Gregg Triplett III Elkton RB 5-9 175 lbs
Ian Justice Griffin Walter Johnson RB 5-10 185 lbs
Ira Nichols Cambridge-South Dorchester DT 6-3 215 lbs
Isaiah Knight St. James RB 6-0 185 lbs
Isaiah Perkins Pallotti WR 6-1 185 lbs
Israel Parker North Point LB 5-11 185 lbs
Jabari Echols Mount St. Joseph DB 6-0 175 lbs
JaBrontae Mills Parkside LB 6-2 215 lbs
Jackson Leggans Gonzaga TE 6-2 210 lbs
Jackson Namian St. Albans S 6-2 175 lbs
Jacob Dugas St. James QB 5-11 205 lbs
Jacob Glotfelty Northern LB 5-9 165 lbs
Jaden Coffen St. Albans WR 6-1 185 lbs
Jadon Carter Lackey DB 5-11 165 lbs
Jahmon Stewart Woodlawn DT 5-9 215 lbs
Jake Rush Northern DB 5-9 150 lbs
Jalen Clyatt Sherwood ATH 6-3 175 lbs
Jalen McMurray Gonzaga DB 6-0 175 lbs
Jalil Farooq Wise WR 6-2 190 lbs
Jamal Avery Archbishop Curley LB 6-0 185 lbs
Jamaree Bowman St. Mary's Ryken RB 5-10 180 lbs
James Baglio Bohemia Manor LB 5-10 165 lbs
James Hansen Archbishop Curley LB 5-8 185 lbs
Jamir Roberts McDonogh DB 5-10 175 lbs
Jamon Dumas-Johnson St. Frances Academy LB 6-2 220 lbs
Jamon Johnson St. Frances LB 6-2 230 lbs
Jarin Winters Easton DE 6-1 195 lbs
Jason Entzminger National Christian Academy LB 6-1 215 lbs
Jaylen Dotson Good Counsel DB 5-10 170 lbs
Jayon Venerable Archbishop Spalding S 5-11 180 lbs
Jay'Zon Roberts Cambridge-South Dorchester DB 5-10 165 lbs
Jeremiah Gibson Crossland WR 6-0 165 lbs
Jerry Harley Lackey LB 5-11 180 lbs
John Henry Cambridge-South Dorchester QB 6-3 165 lbs
Jordan Anderson St. Frances ATH 5-10 180 lbs
Jordan Moore Loyola Blakefield WR 6-2 165 lbs
Jordan Peterwas Magruder LB 6-1 165 lbs
Jordan Pierce Bishop McNamara QB 6-2 210 lbs
Joseph Bray St. Frances RB 5-11 205 lbs
Joshua Buck Loyola Blakefield LB 5-11 175 lbs
Justin Carrillo Northern LB 5-11 195 lbs
Justin Carter Concordia Prep QB 6-0 165 lbs
Justin Pulley Oxon Hill LB 5-9 175 lbs
Justus Sewell Patuxent DT 6-1 175 lbs
Kaden Jernigan Wise S 5-10 175 lbs
Kaden Prather DeMatha WR 6-3 185 lbs
Kameron Hawkins Calvert RB 5-10 170 lbs
Karl Von Einsiedel St. James LB 6-2 200 lbs
KaTron Evans St. Frances DT 6-5 265 lbs
Keagan Bergeron Harford Tech DT 6-4 310 lbs
Keenan Johnson Suitland S 5-11 185 lbs
Keith Bagwell Concordia Prep LB 6-0 200 lbs
Keith Warren Woodlawn DE 5-10 190 lbs
Kenjuan Manuel Friendship Collegiate Academy DT 6-2 290 lbs
Kenny Houston North County LB 5-10 185 lbs
Kenzy Offei St. Charles DT 5-9 200 lbs
Keshawn Wheeler Pallotti RB 6-0 190 lbs
Kevin Stewart St. Charles LB 5-10 180 lbs
Kharee Stephens Elkton LB 5-7 165 lbs
Kino Lilly Landon QB 5-11 165 lbs
Kofi Kwaw Archbishop Curley QB 6-0 165 lbs
Kris Caine Westlake DE 6-4 195 lbs
Kroy Myers North Point WR 5-11 165 lbs
Kye Holmes Gonzaga S 5-8 175 lbs
Kyler Hamlin Wootton QB 5-11 160 lbs
Landon Tengwall Good Counsel OT 6-6 300 lbs
Leron Husbands Archbishop Carroll WR 6-3 200 lbs
Lliam Horrocks St. James LB 6-3 220 lbs
Lucas Hilsenrath Whitman WR 5-10 160 lbs
Malcolm Johnson Jr. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes WR 6-1 185 lbs
Malek Sabri Damascus LB 6-0 210 lbs
Malik Baker Oxon Hill WR 6-0 200 lbs
Marcus Bradley Quince Orchard DT 6-3 265 lbs
Martin Wilson Leonardtown WR 6-1 185 lbs
Mattheus Carroll Gilman DE 6-5 220 lbs
Melvin Crenshaw Flowers QB 5-9 150 lbs
Michael De La Garza Long Reach LB 5-10 175 lbs
Mike Coit St. Mary's LB 5-9 205 lbs
Mike Johnson Calvert Hall LB 6-0 220 lbs
Miles Cross Good Counsel WR 5-11 185 lbs
Monkell Goodwine National Christian Academy DE 6-4 265 lbs
Nathan Brown Milford Mill Academy DE 5-10 220 lbs
Nazir Jones Douglass DT 6-0 275 lbs
Nick Curry Fallston WR 5-10 155 lbs
Nick Laumann River Hill LB 6-1 200 lbs
Noah Dow Concordia Prep DB 5-9 165 lbs
Randy Hughes Edgewood LB 6-3 225 lbs
Raynard Mcnill Poly LB 5-10 160 lbs
Rishon Holmes Milford Mill Academy QB 6-0 175 lbs
Robert Montgomery Oxon Hill QB 5-9 185 lbs
Rodney Manning Bowie QB 6-0 185 lbs
Roman Hemby John Carroll DB 6-0 185 lbs
Ronald Clark Archbishop Curley LB 5-11 205 lbs
Ronnell McCorn Good Counsel LB 6-2 215 lbs
Russell Echard Lackey QB 6-3 180 lbs
Ryan Linthicum Damascus DT 6-3 250 lbs
Ryan O’Connor Easton QB 6-2 165 lbs
Sahil Bhullar St. James OT 6-5 305 lbs
Semaj Henson Mount St. Joseph WR 5-8 165 lbs
Seth Walker Northern LB 6-0 190 lbs
Shamar Smith Archbishop Spalding RB 5-11 215 lbs
Sieh Bangura DeMatha RB 5-11 175 lbs
Speedy Morante jr Franklin WR 5-10 175 lbs
Taevion Eades Woodlawn DE 6-3 185 lbs
Taizse Johnson St. John's College DT 6-2 270 lbs
Tavon Chisolm Joppatowne LB 6-3 185 lbs
Tedros Gleaton North Point S 6-1 200 lbs
Terion Sugick National Christian Academy DT 6-2 265 lbs
Tison Hill St. Stephen's & St. Agnes QB 6-6 205 lbs
Tj Smith La Plata S 6-1 190 lbs
Tony Bedell North County RB 5-11 185 lbs
Tosawi Lynch Northern DT 6-0 245 lbs
Trace Campbell Good Counsel QB 6-5 215 lbs
Trent Rocarek Patuxent S 6-1 185 lbs
Trevor Nored St. Mary's Ryken QB 6-1 180 lbs
Tyler Wilkins Mount St. Joseph WR 6-3 180 lbs
Tyrin Woodby Bowie WR 6-1 165 lbs
Tyvon Edmonds Jr. Bishop McNamara RB 5-8 175 lbs
Von Reames Franklin WR 5-7 160 lbs
Wayne Matthews Flowers LB 6-2 195 lbs
Will Johnson St. Mary's Ryken WR 6-2 195 lbs
William Parker Wilde Lake LB 5-11 175 lbs
William Simpkins Quince Orchard S 6-2 170 lbs
Xavier Jarmon Lackey LB 6-0 185 lbs
Zakee Wheatley Archbishop Spalding DB 6-2 180 lbs
ZionAngelo Shockley St. Frances Academy DE 6-4 235 lbs
