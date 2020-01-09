Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our Class of 2021 football rankings. Included below are 190 of our top 195 players. Subscribe today to see where these top athletes are rated now!



Aaron Turner Gonzaga WR 5-7 160 lbs

Aaron Willis St. Frances LB 5-11 200 lbs

Adam Commodore Patuxent RB 5-8 170 lbs

Adrian Russell Loyola Blakefield RB 5-10 205 lbs

Alfred Worrell Blair WR 6-3 210 lbs

Amari Hutson Wilde Lake DB 5-8 160 lbs

Amir Renwick Woodlawn RB 6-1 195 lbs

Andre Crawley Mount St. Joseph WR 5-8 165 lbs

Andre' Porter Ballou DT 6-3 275 lbs

Andre Roye Largo DE 6-6 275 lbs

Antoine Booth DeMatha DB 5-11 175 lbs

Antwain Littleton St. John's College LB 6-1 270 lbs

Austin Tutas Archbishop Spalding QB 6-1 190 lbs

Banham Taylor IV National Christian Academy DE 6-1 235 lbs

Billy Atkins Mount St. Joseph QB 6-1 175 lbs

Brady Ingram Boonsboro QB 6-4 180 lbs

Brandon Anderson Red Lion Christian Academy WR 5-10 150 lbs

Brandon Figeroa Pallotti LB 5-10 215 lbs

Brandon Fique Mount St. Joseph LB 5-11 185 lbs

Brian Plummer Quince Orchard QB 6-4 195 lbs

Bryce Butler St. John's College TE 6-3 230 lbs

Caleb Coombs St. John's College WR 5-11 185 lbs

Caleb Williams Gonzaga QB 6-0 190 lbs

Cameron Dalrymple Huntingtown DB 6-1 180 lbs

Cameron Schriefer Patapsco LB 6-2 230 lbs

Chiebuka Aduaka Concordia Prep DE 6-2 220 lbs

Chris Martin Long Reach WR 5-8 155 lbs

Christian Taylor St. John's College LB 6-0 210 lbs

Christian Veilleux Bullis QB 6-4 195 lbs

Christopher Boti St. Vincent Pallotti DE 6-0 220 lbs

Cj Turner Fallston RB 5-9 165 lbs

Clinton Burton St. Frances DB 5-11 180 lbs

Colby McDonald St. John's College RB 5-11 200 lbs

Colin Henrich St. John's College OG 6-3 310 lbs

Colin Mobley DeMatha DE 6-4 270 lbs

Colin Wargo Huntingtown S 5-10 190 lbs

Daemon Dawkins Potomac WR 5-9 160 lbs

Daevaun Shepherd Stone RB 5-8 170 lbs

Da'Jon Butler Flowers RB 5-9 185 lbs

Da'Mani Brown La Plata QB 6-0 150 lbs

Daniel Yarborough Franklin LB 5-8 170 lbs

Dante Manago McDonough LB 5-10 205 lbs

Dante Trader McDonogh DB 6-0 180 lbs

David Lafears Archbishop Carroll LB 6-0 180 lbs

David Oiadimejij Eleanor Roosevelt DT 6-1 250 lbs

Davin Dzidzienyo Dematha DT 6-4 290 lbs

Daymon David Franklin S 6-1 170 lbs

Delfin Castillo St. Frances OT 6-5 340 lbs

Demeioun Robinson Quince Orchard LB 6-4 205 lbs

Demetrius Price Milford Mill Academy DE 5-11 185 lbs

Derek Lloyd Patterson Mill S 6-1 170 lbs

Derrick Shifflett North County DB 6-0 175 lbs

Devin Harding Douglass QB 6-0 165 lbs

Devyn Vukovich Chopticon RB 5-9 175 lbs

Dj Frazier Franklin LB 6-0 185 lbs

Dont'e Thornton Mount St. Joseph WR 6-3 175 lbs

Dranel Jiles Eleanor Roosevelt DE 6-0 210 lbs

Emarion Hampton Perryville RB 5-11 175 lbs

Frank Turner Elkton LB 6-1 205 lbs

Gavin Fontaine Washington WR 5-9 160 lbs

Grant Copper Easton WR 6-3 185 lbs

Grant Parker Gonzaga DB 6-0 190 lbs

Greg Johnson Landon OC 6-3 295 lbs

Greg Penn III DeMatha LB 6-2 225 lbs

Gregg Triplett III Elkton RB 5-9 175 lbs

Ian Justice Griffin Walter Johnson RB 5-10 185 lbs

Ira Nichols Cambridge-South Dorchester DT 6-3 215 lbs

Isaiah Knight St. James RB 6-0 185 lbs

Isaiah Perkins Pallotti WR 6-1 185 lbs

Israel Parker North Point LB 5-11 185 lbs

Jabari Echols Mount St. Joseph DB 6-0 175 lbs

JaBrontae Mills Parkside LB 6-2 215 lbs

Jackson Leggans Gonzaga TE 6-2 210 lbs

Jackson Namian St. Albans S 6-2 175 lbs

Jacob Dugas St. James QB 5-11 205 lbs

Jacob Glotfelty Northern LB 5-9 165 lbs

Jaden Coffen St. Albans WR 6-1 185 lbs

Jadon Carter Lackey DB 5-11 165 lbs

Jahmon Stewart Woodlawn DT 5-9 215 lbs

Jake Rush Northern DB 5-9 150 lbs

Jalen Clyatt Sherwood ATH 6-3 175 lbs

Jalen McMurray Gonzaga DB 6-0 175 lbs

Jalil Farooq Wise WR 6-2 190 lbs

Jamal Avery Archbishop Curley LB 6-0 185 lbs

Jamaree Bowman St. Mary's Ryken RB 5-10 180 lbs

James Baglio Bohemia Manor LB 5-10 165 lbs

James Hansen Archbishop Curley LB 5-8 185 lbs

Jamir Roberts McDonogh DB 5-10 175 lbs

Jamon Dumas-Johnson St. Frances Academy LB 6-2 220 lbs

Jamon Johnson St. Frances LB 6-2 230 lbs

Jarin Winters Easton DE 6-1 195 lbs

Jason Entzminger National Christian Academy LB 6-1 215 lbs

Jaylen Dotson Good Counsel DB 5-10 170 lbs

Jayon Venerable Archbishop Spalding S 5-11 180 lbs

Jay'Zon Roberts Cambridge-South Dorchester DB 5-10 165 lbs

Jeremiah Gibson Crossland WR 6-0 165 lbs

Jerry Harley Lackey LB 5-11 180 lbs

John Henry Cambridge-South Dorchester QB 6-3 165 lbs

Jordan Anderson St. Frances ATH 5-10 180 lbs

Jordan Moore Loyola Blakefield WR 6-2 165 lbs

Jordan Peterwas Magruder LB 6-1 165 lbs

Jordan Pierce Bishop McNamara QB 6-2 210 lbs

Joseph Bray St. Frances RB 5-11 205 lbs

Joshua Buck Loyola Blakefield LB 5-11 175 lbs

Justin Carrillo Northern LB 5-11 195 lbs

Justin Carter Concordia Prep QB 6-0 165 lbs

Justin Pulley Oxon Hill LB 5-9 175 lbs

Justus Sewell Patuxent DT 6-1 175 lbs

Kaden Jernigan Wise S 5-10 175 lbs

Kaden Prather DeMatha WR 6-3 185 lbs

Kameron Hawkins Calvert RB 5-10 170 lbs

Karl Von Einsiedel St. James LB 6-2 200 lbs

KaTron Evans St. Frances DT 6-5 265 lbs

Keagan Bergeron Harford Tech DT 6-4 310 lbs

Keenan Johnson Suitland S 5-11 185 lbs

Keith Bagwell Concordia Prep LB 6-0 200 lbs

Keith Warren Woodlawn DE 5-10 190 lbs

Kenjuan Manuel Friendship Collegiate Academy DT 6-2 290 lbs

Kenny Houston North County LB 5-10 185 lbs

Kenzy Offei St. Charles DT 5-9 200 lbs

Keshawn Wheeler Pallotti RB 6-0 190 lbs

Kevin Stewart St. Charles LB 5-10 180 lbs

Kharee Stephens Elkton LB 5-7 165 lbs

Kino Lilly Landon QB 5-11 165 lbs

Kofi Kwaw Archbishop Curley QB 6-0 165 lbs

Kris Caine Westlake DE 6-4 195 lbs

Kroy Myers North Point WR 5-11 165 lbs

Kye Holmes Gonzaga S 5-8 175 lbs

Kyler Hamlin Wootton QB 5-11 160 lbs

Landon Tengwall Good Counsel OT 6-6 300 lbs

Leron Husbands Archbishop Carroll WR 6-3 200 lbs

Lliam Horrocks St. James LB 6-3 220 lbs

Lucas Hilsenrath Whitman WR 5-10 160 lbs

Malcolm Johnson Jr. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes WR 6-1 185 lbs

Malek Sabri Damascus LB 6-0 210 lbs

Malik Baker Oxon Hill WR 6-0 200 lbs

Marcus Bradley Quince Orchard DT 6-3 265 lbs

Martin Wilson Leonardtown WR 6-1 185 lbs

Mattheus Carroll Gilman DE 6-5 220 lbs

Melvin Crenshaw Flowers QB 5-9 150 lbs

Michael De La Garza Long Reach LB 5-10 175 lbs

Mike Coit St. Mary's LB 5-9 205 lbs

Mike Johnson Calvert Hall LB 6-0 220 lbs

Miles Cross Good Counsel WR 5-11 185 lbs

Monkell Goodwine National Christian Academy DE 6-4 265 lbs

Nathan Brown Milford Mill Academy DE 5-10 220 lbs

Nazir Jones Douglass DT 6-0 275 lbs

Nick Curry Fallston WR 5-10 155 lbs

Nick Laumann River Hill LB 6-1 200 lbs

Noah Dow Concordia Prep DB 5-9 165 lbs

Randy Hughes Edgewood LB 6-3 225 lbs

Raynard Mcnill Poly LB 5-10 160 lbs

Rishon Holmes Milford Mill Academy QB 6-0 175 lbs

Robert Montgomery Oxon Hill QB 5-9 185 lbs

Rodney Manning Bowie QB 6-0 185 lbs

Roman Hemby John Carroll DB 6-0 185 lbs

Ronald Clark Archbishop Curley LB 5-11 205 lbs

Ronnell McCorn Good Counsel LB 6-2 215 lbs

Russell Echard Lackey QB 6-3 180 lbs

Ryan Linthicum Damascus DT 6-3 250 lbs

Ryan O’Connor Easton QB 6-2 165 lbs

Sahil Bhullar St. James OT 6-5 305 lbs

Semaj Henson Mount St. Joseph WR 5-8 165 lbs

Seth Walker Northern LB 6-0 190 lbs

Shamar Smith Archbishop Spalding RB 5-11 215 lbs

Sieh Bangura DeMatha RB 5-11 175 lbs

Speedy Morante jr Franklin WR 5-10 175 lbs

Taevion Eades Woodlawn DE 6-3 185 lbs

Taizse Johnson St. John's College DT 6-2 270 lbs

Tavon Chisolm Joppatowne LB 6-3 185 lbs

Tedros Gleaton North Point S 6-1 200 lbs

Terion Sugick National Christian Academy DT 6-2 265 lbs

Tison Hill St. Stephen's & St. Agnes QB 6-6 205 lbs

Tj Smith La Plata S 6-1 190 lbs

Tony Bedell North County RB 5-11 185 lbs

Tosawi Lynch Northern DT 6-0 245 lbs

Trace Campbell Good Counsel QB 6-5 215 lbs

Trent Rocarek Patuxent S 6-1 185 lbs

Trevor Nored St. Mary's Ryken QB 6-1 180 lbs

Tyler Wilkins Mount St. Joseph WR 6-3 180 lbs

Tyrin Woodby Bowie WR 6-1 165 lbs

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. Bishop McNamara RB 5-8 175 lbs

Von Reames Franklin WR 5-7 160 lbs

Wayne Matthews Flowers LB 6-2 195 lbs

Will Johnson St. Mary's Ryken WR 6-2 195 lbs

William Parker Wilde Lake LB 5-11 175 lbs

William Simpkins Quince Orchard S 6-2 170 lbs

Xavier Jarmon Lackey LB 6-0 185 lbs

Zakee Wheatley Archbishop Spalding DB 6-2 180 lbs

ZionAngelo Shockley St. Frances Academy DE 6-4 235 lbs

