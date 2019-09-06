Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



American Collegiate Academy vs. St. Frances Academy

Berks Catholic vs. McDonogh

Broadneck vs. Potomac

Douglass vs. Old Mill

Flowers vs. Oxon Hill

Franklin vs. St. Anthony's

Georgetown Prep vs. Loyola Blakefield

Gonzaga vs. Don Bosco Prep

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Mount St. Joseph

Pallotti vs. John Carroll

Poolesville vs. Blake

Queen Anne's County vs. Wicomico

Quince Orchard vs. Wootton

Riverdale Baptist vs. Bishop McNamara

St. Mary's Ryken vs. Calvert Hall

Walkersville vs. Tuscarora

Wise vs. Eleanor Roosevelt

