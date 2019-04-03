WCAC's Most Recruited Football Players in 2020 | Players 21-25
Who are the most recruited football players within the Class of 2020 in the WCAC? Find out now!
Rankings Release Date
Rankings 26-30 - 4/2
Rankings 21-25 - 4/3
Rankings 16-20 - 4/4
Rankings 11-15 - 4/5
Rankings 6-10 - 4/6
Rankings 1-5 - 4/7
What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Players 1-5 - 4/2
Players 6-10 - 4/3
Players 11-15 - 4/4
Players 16-20 - 4/5
Players 21-25 - 4/6
Players 26-30 - 4/7
Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A - 4/1
Prince George's County 4A - 4/2
Southern Maryland Chesapeake - 4/3
Southern Maryland Potomac - 4/4
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake - 4/5
Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Postseason Honors
Freshman Linebacker of the Year
Freshman Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
2019 Preseason Rankings
Final Rankings
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
2019 Football Coverage
2019 Private School Preseason Rankings
2018 Preseason Honors
Sophomore of the Year Nominees
Quarterback of the Year Nominees
Running Back of the Year Nominees
Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
Linebacker of the Year Nominees
2018 Full Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Susquehanna
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Chesapeake
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Preseason All State Teams
Private School Defense - 1st Team
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Player Databases