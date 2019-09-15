Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

Avalon vs. Gonzaga

Bishop McNamara vs. Trinity Episcopal

C. Milton Wright vs. Edgewood

Douglass vs. Edmondson-Westside

Dundalk vs. Franklin

Easton vs. Decatur

Frederick vs. Catoctin

Friendly vs. Douglass

Glenelg vs. Urbana

Great Mills vs. Chopticon

Harford Tech vs. Kenwood

Howard vs. Loyola Blakefield

IMG Academy vs. St. John's

Kent County vs. Kent Island

Kiski School vs. Mount St. Joseph

Lake Clifton vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

Linganore vs. Middletown

McDonogh vs. Bullis

North Point vs. Huntingtown

Old Mill vs. Meade

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Archbishop Spalding

Owings Mills vs. Overlea

Parkville vs. Hammond

Patterson Mill vs. Rising Sun

Perryville vs. Fallston

St. Charles vs. Lackey

Watkins Mill vs. Blake

Wise vs. Northwestern

