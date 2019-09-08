Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

Aberdeen vs. Harford Tech

Archbishop Spalding vs. Bullis

Bladensburg vs. Flowers

Blake vs. Sherwood

Broadneck vs. Old Mill

C. Milton Wright vs. Havre de Grace

Concordia Prep vs. Dundalk

Damascus vs. Quince Orchard

Digital Harbor vs. Dunbar

Fort Hill vs. Morgantown

Franklin vs. McDonogh

Frederick vs. Oakdale

Georgetown Prep vs. Gonzaga

Landon vs. Dunbar

Laurel vs. Wise

Mater Dei vs. St. Frances Academy

National Academy Foundation vs. Douglass

North Caroline vs. Wicomico

Northwest vs. Paint Branch

Riverdale Baptist vs. Calvert Hall

Smyrna vs. Glenelg

Westminster vs. Linganore

Did we miss any top games? Click here to let us know now!