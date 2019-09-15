2019 Maryland High School Football Rankings by Class - 9/15
Updated Maryland High School Football rankings following a strong weekend showing on the gridiron!
Private School
1.) St. Frances 3-1 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Gonzaga 3-0 (Previous: # 3)
3.) St. John's 2-2 (Previous: # 2)
4.) DeMatha 2-1 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Good Counsel 2-1 (Previous: # 4)
6.) Calvert Hall 4-0 (Previous: # 7)
7.) National Christian Academy 3-0 (Previous: # 6)
8.) Mount St. Joseph 2-1 (Previous: # 9)
9.) Loyola Blakefield 3-0 (Previous: # 10)
10.) Archbishop Spalding 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
..........
Class 4A
1.) Quince Orchard 2-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Wise 2-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Northwest 2-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Flowers 2-0 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Suitland 2-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Arundel 1-1 (Previous: # 7)
7.) Blair 2-0 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Urbana 2-0 (Previous: # 10)
9.) South River 2-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Paint Branch 1-1 (Previous: # 8)
..........
Class 3A
1.) North Point 2-0 (Previous: # 2)
2.) Linganore 2-0 (Previous: # 3)
3.) Franklin 1-1 (Previous: # 1)
4.) Blake 2-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Northern 2-0 (Previous: # 7)
6.) Huntingtown 2-0 (Previous: # 8)
7.) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 2-0 (Previous: # 10)
8.) South Hagerstown 2-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
9.) Rockville 2-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Damascus 0-2 (Previous: # 9)
..........
Class 2A
1.) Oakdale 2-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Elkton 2-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Glenelg 2-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) New Town 1-1 (Previous: # 4)
5.) Harford Tech 2-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) North Caroline 2-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Walkersville 2-0 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Milford Mill Academy 2-0 (Previous: # 8)
9.) Douglass 2-0 (Previous: # 9)
10.) Lackey 2-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
..........
Class 1A
1.) Fort Hill 2-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Douglass 1-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Dunbar 1-1 (Previous: # 4)
4.) Perryville 2-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Havre de Grace 1-1 (Previous: # 6)
6.) Catoctin 2-0 (Previous: # 8)
7.) Fairmont Heights 1-1 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Edmondson-Westside 2-0 (Previous: # 10)
9.) Lewis 2-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Kent County 1-1 (Previous: # 3)
..........
