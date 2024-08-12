PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORkxTRjY4Wkg0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Maryland/DC High School Football: Top Athletes in 2025

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2024 Full Conference Previews

Southern Maryland Chesapeake - 8/14

Southern Maryland Potomac - 8/15

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake - 8/16

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna - 8/17

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Top Players by Position (2025)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes - 8/12

Database - 8/13

2024 Early Conference Previews

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

2024 Top Returning Defensive Players

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

2024 Top Returning Offensive Players

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

Top Players by Position (2026)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2027)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2024)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MjQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21hcnlsYW5kdmFyc2l0eS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvbWFyeWxhbmQtZGMtaGlnaC1zY2hvb2wtZm9vdGJh bGwtdG9wLWF0aGxldGVzLWluLTIwMjUtMTMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1hcnlsYW5kdmFyc2l0 eS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1hcnlsYW5kLWRjLWhpZ2gtc2Nob29s LWZvb3RiYWxsLXRvcC1hdGhsZXRlcy1pbi0yMDI1LTEzJmM1PTExOTc3OTg5 MjQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK