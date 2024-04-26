Maryland Varsity names the top returning high school football players in this conference now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Recent 2024 Top Returning Offensive Players

MIAA A - 4/25

MIAA B - 4/26

MIAA C - 4/27

Montgomery County 3A - 4/28

Top Players by Position (2026)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers - 4/22

Free Safeties - 4/23

Safeties - 4/24

2024 Top Returning Defensive Players

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

2024 Top Returning Offensive Players

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

Top Players by Position (2025)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2027)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2024)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database