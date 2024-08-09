PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORkxTRjY4Wkg0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

MD/DC High School Football Conference Preview: Montgomery County 4A West

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Maryland Varsity names our early favorites, MVPs, athletes to watch, and more for this now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2024 Full Conference Previews

Montgomery County 4A North - 8/8

Montgomery County 4A West - 8/9

Prince George's County 2A/1A - 8/10

Prince George's County 4A/3A - 8/11

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Top Players by Position (2025)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs - 8/5

Defensive Athletes - 8/6

Offensive Athletes - 8/7

2024 Early Conference Previews

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

2024 Top Returning Defensive Players

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

2024 Top Returning Offensive Players

Montgomery County 4A North

Montgomery County 4A West

Prince George's County 2A/1A

Prince George's County 4A/3A

MIAA A

MIAA B

MIAA C

Montgomery County 3A

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Carroll County

Central Maryland

Howard County

Interstate

Southern Maryland Chesapeake

Southern Maryland Potomac

Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake

Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna

Baltimore County 2

Baltimore County 3

Bayside 1A

Bayside 3A/2A

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City I

Baltimore City II

Baltimore County 1

Washington Catholic Capital

Washington Catholic Metro

Washington County

Western Maryland

Top Players by Position (2026)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2027)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2024)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MjQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21hcnlsYW5kdmFyc2l0eS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvbWQtZGMtaGlnaC1zY2hvb2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtY29u ZmVyZW5jZS1wcmV2aWV3LW1vbnRnb21lcnktY291bnR5LTRhLXdlc3QtNyIs CiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGbWFyeWxhbmR2YXJzaXR5LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWQtZGMt aGlnaC1zY2hvb2wtZm9vdGJhbGwtY29uZmVyZW5jZS1wcmV2aWV3LW1vbnRn b21lcnktY291bnR5LTRhLXdlc3QtNyZjNT0xMTk3Nzk4OTI0JmN2PTIuMCZj aj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2Nv cmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==