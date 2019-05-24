News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 13:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Class of 2019 Top Girl's Lacrosse Prospect Database

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity.rivals.com
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

See which elite in-state girl's lacrosse players are included in our 2019 top prospect database now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

------------------

Alqtmxrps1wy1ku0ank5

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Girl's Seniors (Class of 2019)

Top Attackers - 5/20

Top Defenders - 5/21

Top Goalies - 5/22

Top Midfielders - 5/23

Top Player Database - 5/24

Top Boy's Freshmen (Class of 2022)

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

Top Player Database

Top Boy's Sophomores (Class of 2021)

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

Top Player Database

Top Boy's Juniors (Class of 2020)

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

Top Player Database

Top Boy's Seniors (Class of 2019)

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

Top Player Database

Top Girl's Sophomores (Class of 2021)

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Midfielders

Top Goalies

2021 Elite Database

Top Girl's Juniors (Class of 2020)

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Midfielders

Top Goalies

2020 Elite Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}