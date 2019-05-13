Maryland's Top Attackers in 2022
Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2022? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boy's Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Attackers - 5/13
Top Defenders - 5/14
Top Goalies - 5/15
Top Midfielders - 5/16
Top Player Database - 5/17
Top Boy's Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Boy's Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Boy's Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Girl's Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Girl's Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Girl's Seniors (Class of 2019)