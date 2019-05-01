Maryland's Top Defenders in 2020
Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2020? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boy's Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Attackers - 4/30
Top Defenders - 5/1
Top Goalies - 5/2
Top Midfielders - 5/3
Top Player Database - 5/5
Top Boy's Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Boy's Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Girl's Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Girl's Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Girl's Seniors (Class of 2019)