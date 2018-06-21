Second Team, Class 4A Preseason All State Defense
Maryland Varsity honors the top football players in our preseason all state teams now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2018 Full Conference Previews
MIAA A - 6/19
Baltimore County III - 6/23
Preseason All State Teams
4A Defense - 2nd Team - 6/21
3A Offense - 2nd Team - 6/18
3A Defense - 2nd Team - 6/19
Top Juniors (Class of 2019)
Top Quarterbacks - 6/20
Top Running Backs - 6/21
Top Fullbacks - 6/22
Top Wide Receivers - 6/23
Top Tight Ends - 6/24
Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)
Early Conference Previews
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Returning Offensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Returning Defensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top Freshmen (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Player Databases
2017 Postseason Honors
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Linemen of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
2018 Preseason Rankings
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019