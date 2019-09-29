Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Arundel vs. Chesapeake

Blair vs. Einstein

Blake vs. Magruder

Douglass vs. Lake Clifton

Flowers vs. Bowie

Howard vs. Glenelg

Huntingtown vs. St. Charles

Kenwood vs. Franklin

Landon vs. Maret

Leesburg vs. Gonzaga

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs. Edmondson-Westside

North Caroline vs. Easton

Oakdale vs. Elkton

Paint Branch vs. Blake

Parkville vs. Catonsville

Potomac vs. Douglass

Red Lion Christian Academy vs. Tower Hill

Richard Montgomery vs. Walter Johnson

Rockville vs. Watkins Mill

St. Frances Academy vs. Venice

Walkersville vs. Linganore

-----