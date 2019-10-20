Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

Archbishop Spalding vs. Calvert Hall

Century vs. Westminster

DeMatha vs. Gonzaga

Fairmont Heights vs. Gwynn Park

Georgetown Prep vs. Landon

Glenelg vs. River Hill

Hammond vs. Marriotts Ridge

IMG Academy vs. St. Frances Academy

John Carroll vs. St. Mary's

Kent Island vs. Parkside

McDonogh vs. Mount St. Joseph

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs. Patterson

Milford Mill Academy vs. Arcadia

Parkville vs. Randallstown

Patuxent vs. Lackey

Sherwood vs. Einstein

St. Charles vs. North Point

St. Christopher's vs. Loyola Blakefield

St. John's vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Wise vs. Suitland

------------------