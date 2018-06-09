Maryland's Top Defensive Tackles in 2020
Who are the top football players within the Class of 2020? Maryland Varsity dives inside now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2018 Full Conference Previews
Anne Arundel County - 6/5
Baltimore City I - 6/7
Baltimore City II - 6/10
Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)
Top Quarterbacks - 6/6
Top Running Backs - 6/4
Top Wide Receivers - 6/5
Top Tight Ends - 6/7
Top Offensive Tackles - 6/9
Top Offensive Guards - 6/8
Top Defensive Tackles - 6/10
Early Conference Previews
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Returning Offensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Returning Defensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top Freshmen (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Juniors (Class of 2019)
Top Player Databases
2017 Postseason Honors
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Linemen of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
2018 Preseason Rankings
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019