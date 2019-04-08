MarylandVarsity Insider
Find out what colleges are after Amir Renwick, Josiah Jones, Elijah Saunders, Ryan Steinberg, and Jermore Kent now!
SUBSCRIBERS CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Players 1-5 - 4/14
Players 6-10 - 4/13
Players 11-15 - 4/12
Players 16-20 - 4/11
Players 21-25 - 4/10
Players 26-30 - 4/9
Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna - 4/8
Washington Catholic - Capital - 4/9
Washington Catholic - Metro - 4/10
Washington County - 4/11
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
2019 Preseason Rankings
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)