Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2020 and expanded it to 180 athletes.

Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!

Aamir Hall Mount St. Joseph WR 6-2 185 lbs

Aaron Beckwith Northwest OT 6-3 275 lbs

Aaryn Parks National Christian Academy OT 6-5 310 lbs

Ahmad McDuffie Woodson LB 6-1 210 lbs

Ahmed Bailey Friendship Academy LB 6-0 185 lbs

AJ McCall Jr. Crossland DT 6-2 260 lbs

Anthony Morales Wise WR 5-10 190 lbs

Anton Harrison Archbishop Carroll OT 6-5 315 lbs

Asa Williams North Point QB 6-1 195 lbs

Ashton Allen Bullis WR 6-3 195 lbs

Austin Ambush Damascus S 6-3 180 lbs

Beau Brade River Hill S 6-0 190 lbs

Brandon Roberts Good Counsel DT 6-0 260 lbs

Brian Hannibal Blake OT 6-4 265 lbs

Bryce Johnson-Maith Walter Johnson WR 6-4 200 lbs

Caelen Carson North Point DB 6-0 175 lbs

Caleb Tomlin Bullis School LB 6-0 225 lbs

Cameron Kodua Wicomico FB 5-9 200 lbs

Charles Bell VI Quince Orchard S 5-11 185 lbs

Charles Tart Howard RB 5-10 175 lbs

Chris Braswell St. Frances DE 6-3 215 lbs

Christopher Watkins Blair RB 5-8 170 lbs

Clay Wargo Huntingtown LB 5-10 210 lbs

Cole Herbert Calvert Hall WR 6-3 200 lbs

Colyn Webster St. Mary's Ryken WR 6-1 175 lbs

Corey Dyches Potomac S 6-1 190 lbs

Corey Johnson North Point RB 5-11 180 lbs

Coziah Izzard DeMatha DE 6-3 265 lbs

Curtis Jacobs McDonogh WR 6-3 220 lbs

Danny King Fort Hill K 5-11 155 lbs

Dave Hines Roosevelt RB 5-10 180 lbs

David Okoli Watkins Mill WR 6-0 180 lbs

Demetrius Rush Watkins Mill WR 5-10 170 lbs

Demon Arter St. John’s OT 6-4 300 lbs

Demon Clowney St. Frances DE 6-4 225 lbs

Deonte' Ferguson Concordia Prep DB 5-10 175 lbs

Deshawn Clinton La Plata WR 6-3 165 lbs

Devin Waters Stephen Decatur RB 5-7 185 lbs

Dominic Bailey Wicomico DT 6-3 275 lbs

Dominique Anthony Potomac QB 6-1 195 lbs

Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!

Dominique Perry DeMatha DE 6-3 245 lbs

Donovan Barnes Stone LB 6-0 205 lbs

Dwayne Allick DeMatha OT 6-3 285 lbs

EJ Core National Christian Academy WR 6-2 200 lbs

Elijah Hyson Seneca Valley TE 6-3 225 lbs

Elijah Lastrap National Christian Academy DT 6-3 250 lbs

Emani Alford Pallotti RB 5-11 200 lbs

Emari Davis Wheaton LB 6-0 225 lbs

Floyd Butler Kent Island DE 6-2 205 lbs

Freddie Martinez Richard Montgomery WR 5-8 175 lbs

Gabriel Moore Churchill WR 6-2 180 lbs

George Alvarez St. John’s P 5-11 175 lbs

Gerrell Johnson New Town LB 6-2 185 lbs

Golden Achumba DeMatha OG 6-4 340 lbs

Greg Hudgins St. John's College DE 6-4 225 lbs

Henry Iloanya Gonzaga DT 6-3 240 lbs

Ian Froble DeMatha DT 6-1 245 lbs

Isaac Aronson Bullis WR 6-3 185 lbs

Isaiah Footre Calvert OG 6-2 260 lbs

Isaiah Hardy St. Frances WR 5-9 165 lbs

Isaiah Jordan St. John’s LB 5-10 220 lbs

Isaiah Lewis Franklin DT 6-1 280 lbs

Isiah Williams Northwest WR 5-10 155 lbs

Jack Plank Georgetown Prep LB 6-3 205 lbs

Jaden Farmer National Christian Academy LB 6-0 220 lbs

Jaheem Williams Laurel RB 5-11 165 lbs

Jahmeer Carter Archbishop Spalding OG 6-2 290 lbs

Jake Harris Bohemia Manor LB 6-0 190 lbs

Ja'Khi Green St. Frances Academy OT 6-6 320 lbs

Jalen Hampton Georgetown Prep RB 5-9 185 lbs

Jalen Lea National Christian Academy QB 5-11 185 lbs

Jalen McNair St. Vincent Pallotti S 5-9 175 lbs

Jason Brown North Caroline WR 6-0 175 lbs

Jason Scott St. Vincent Pallotti S 6-0 160 lbs

Jayquan Lee Jenkins Towson DB 5-9 165 lbs

Jestus Johnson Gonzaga OC 6-3 300 lbs

Joe Hickey Easton OG 6-0 230 lbs

John Chambers St. Frances DT 6-3 275 lbs

Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!

Jonathan Wallace St. Frances OG 6-3 350 lbs

Jordan Addison Tuscarora WR 6-0 160 lbs

Jordan Morant Milford Mill Academy LB 6-0 220 lbs

Jordan Toles St. Frances S 6-3 190 lbs

Jordan White DeMatha OG 6-3 295 lbs

Josh Moten National Christian Academy DB 6-1 170 lbs

Joshua Carr Dunbar DE 6-5 185 lbs

Joshua Sweat Oxon Hill DE 6-2 235 lbs

Josiah Campbell Patuxent S 6-3 160 lbs

Julian Ganthier St. Vincent Pallotti DB 6-2 175 lbs

Kamrin Porter Wise OG 6-2 320 lbs

Kareem Harris Friendship Academy LB 6-0 195 lbs

Karon Ball Towson WR 6-0 170 lbs

Kevon Campbell Friendship Collegiate Academy RB 5-9 195 lbs

Ke'Von Hunter Woodson DB 6-2 190 lbs

Keyshawn Hunter Woodson DT 6-2 295 lbs

Khalik Beasley Cambridge-South Dorchester RB 5-8 150 lbs

Konner Blount Foster St. Charles WR 5-8 165 lbs

Langston Ross Bishop McNamara DT 6-0 260 lbs

LaTreil Wimberly Flowers DB 5-10 165 lbs

Logan Masaya Blair OT 6-3 290 lbs

Luke Petitbon Gonzaga OG 6-3 285 lbs

Malcolm Terry Gonzaga RB 5-8 165 lbs

Malik Scott John Carroll WR 6-2 170 lbs

Marcus Yarns Good Counsel RB 6-1 185 lbs

Marquez Cooper Quince Orchard RB 5-6 170 lbs

MarShawn Lloyd DeMatha RB 5-10 210 lbs

Mekhail Sherman St. John's College LB 6-3 235 lbs

Micah Mazzccua St. Frances Academy OT 6-5 290 lbs

Micah Pr'Out North Point DB 6-0 175 lbs

Michael Statham St. Frances Academy OT 6-6 300 lbs

Michael Vass Jr Elkton WR 6-2 175 lbs

Mike Collins Parkside DT 6-2 265 lbs

Mitchell Melton Good Counsel LB 6-4 225 lbs

Mordecai McDaniel St. John's College WR 6-3 185 lbs

Nasir Franklin-Branch South River LB 5-10 200 lbs

Nate Slutzky Mount St. Joseph LB 5-11 210 lbs

Nick Marley Frankfort RB 5-11 205 lbs

Nicolas Ware Good Counsel S 6-0 185 lbs

Nolan Null Elkton QB 6-0 160 lbs

Olu Faschanu Gonzaga OT 6-5 290 lbs

Osei Dixon St. Vincent Pallotti DB 6-3 185 lbs

Patrick Matan Gonzaga OT 6-4 290 lbs

Paul Tangelo The Avalon School S 6-2 205 lbs

Quinn Osborne Bishop McNamara LB 6-2 195 lbs

Rashard Jackson Wise DT 5-11 285 lbs

Rex Fleming Northern S 5-11 170 lbs

Ronnell Dennis Jr Quince Orchard LB 5-11 190 lbs

RuQuan Brown Roosevelt WR 5-11 165 lbs

Ryan Swigart Good Counsel WR 5-11 175 lbs

Ryan Wheeler St. Mary's Ryken DE 6-4 235 lbs

Samuel Doku Paint Branch RB 5-10 175 lbs

Santana Saunders Flowers OT 6-5 255 lbs

Sean Leonard South River S 6-0 180 lbs

Sean Tucker Woodson RB 5-11 165 lbs

Shawn Miller New Town QB 6-0 160 lbs

Shazali Audu Richard Montgomery LB 6-0 220 lbs

Sol-Jay Maiava St. John's College QB 6-1 185 lbs

Steven Williams Quince Orchard DT 6-2 270 lbs

Sy’Veon Wilkerson Good Counsel RB 5-10 175 lbs

Takai Davis Bennett WR 5-10 170 lbs

Tashawn Watters Jr. Elkton RB 5-11 190 lbs

Teylor Jackson Woodson S 5-11 200 lbs

Tony Joshua Western Tech RB 5-9 170 lbs

Tracey White Wise LB 5-11 210 lbs

Traeshon Holden St. Frances WR 6-3 195 lbs

Tre Williams St. John's College DT 6-2 300 lbs

Trevin Ewing Elkton WR 5-10 175 lbs

Tristan Armstrong National Christian Academy S 6-0 185 lbs

Vernon Brown III Franklin QB 5-10 180 lbs

Walters Kolby Kent County LB 6-0 195 lbs

Zayd Delane Landon LB 6-0 195 lbs

Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!

--------------------