Maryland's Top 180 Football Players in 2020
Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2020 and expanded it to 180 athletes.
Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!
Aamir Hall Mount St. Joseph WR 6-2 185 lbs
Aaron Beckwith Northwest OT 6-3 275 lbs
Aaryn Parks National Christian Academy OT 6-5 310 lbs
Ahmad McDuffie Woodson LB 6-1 210 lbs
Ahmed Bailey Friendship Academy LB 6-0 185 lbs
AJ McCall Jr. Crossland DT 6-2 260 lbs
Anthony Morales Wise WR 5-10 190 lbs
Anton Harrison Archbishop Carroll OT 6-5 315 lbs
Asa Williams North Point QB 6-1 195 lbs
Ashton Allen Bullis WR 6-3 195 lbs
Austin Ambush Damascus S 6-3 180 lbs
Beau Brade River Hill S 6-0 190 lbs
Brandon Roberts Good Counsel DT 6-0 260 lbs
Brian Hannibal Blake OT 6-4 265 lbs
Bryce Johnson-Maith Walter Johnson WR 6-4 200 lbs
Caelen Carson North Point DB 6-0 175 lbs
Caleb Tomlin Bullis School LB 6-0 225 lbs
Cameron Kodua Wicomico FB 5-9 200 lbs
Charles Bell VI Quince Orchard S 5-11 185 lbs
Charles Tart Howard RB 5-10 175 lbs
Chris Braswell St. Frances DE 6-3 215 lbs
Christopher Watkins Blair RB 5-8 170 lbs
Clay Wargo Huntingtown LB 5-10 210 lbs
Cole Herbert Calvert Hall WR 6-3 200 lbs
Colyn Webster St. Mary's Ryken WR 6-1 175 lbs
Corey Dyches Potomac S 6-1 190 lbs
Corey Johnson North Point RB 5-11 180 lbs
Coziah Izzard DeMatha DE 6-3 265 lbs
Curtis Jacobs McDonogh WR 6-3 220 lbs
Danny King Fort Hill K 5-11 155 lbs
Dave Hines Roosevelt RB 5-10 180 lbs
David Okoli Watkins Mill WR 6-0 180 lbs
Demetrius Rush Watkins Mill WR 5-10 170 lbs
Demon Arter St. John’s OT 6-4 300 lbs
Demon Clowney St. Frances DE 6-4 225 lbs
Deonte' Ferguson Concordia Prep DB 5-10 175 lbs
Deshawn Clinton La Plata WR 6-3 165 lbs
Devin Waters Stephen Decatur RB 5-7 185 lbs
Dominic Bailey Wicomico DT 6-3 275 lbs
Dominique Anthony Potomac QB 6-1 195 lbs
Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!
Dominique Perry DeMatha DE 6-3 245 lbs
Donovan Barnes Stone LB 6-0 205 lbs
Dwayne Allick DeMatha OT 6-3 285 lbs
EJ Core National Christian Academy WR 6-2 200 lbs
Elijah Hyson Seneca Valley TE 6-3 225 lbs
Elijah Lastrap National Christian Academy DT 6-3 250 lbs
Emani Alford Pallotti RB 5-11 200 lbs
Emari Davis Wheaton LB 6-0 225 lbs
Floyd Butler Kent Island DE 6-2 205 lbs
Freddie Martinez Richard Montgomery WR 5-8 175 lbs
Gabriel Moore Churchill WR 6-2 180 lbs
George Alvarez St. John’s P 5-11 175 lbs
Gerrell Johnson New Town LB 6-2 185 lbs
Golden Achumba DeMatha OG 6-4 340 lbs
Greg Hudgins St. John's College DE 6-4 225 lbs
Henry Iloanya Gonzaga DT 6-3 240 lbs
Ian Froble DeMatha DT 6-1 245 lbs
Isaac Aronson Bullis WR 6-3 185 lbs
Isaiah Footre Calvert OG 6-2 260 lbs
Isaiah Hardy St. Frances WR 5-9 165 lbs
Isaiah Jordan St. John’s LB 5-10 220 lbs
Isaiah Lewis Franklin DT 6-1 280 lbs
Isiah Williams Northwest WR 5-10 155 lbs
Jack Plank Georgetown Prep LB 6-3 205 lbs
Jaden Farmer National Christian Academy LB 6-0 220 lbs
Jaheem Williams Laurel RB 5-11 165 lbs
Jahmeer Carter Archbishop Spalding OG 6-2 290 lbs
Jake Harris Bohemia Manor LB 6-0 190 lbs
Ja'Khi Green St. Frances Academy OT 6-6 320 lbs
Jalen Hampton Georgetown Prep RB 5-9 185 lbs
Jalen Lea National Christian Academy QB 5-11 185 lbs
Jalen McNair St. Vincent Pallotti S 5-9 175 lbs
Jason Brown North Caroline WR 6-0 175 lbs
Jason Scott St. Vincent Pallotti S 6-0 160 lbs
Jayquan Lee Jenkins Towson DB 5-9 165 lbs
Jestus Johnson Gonzaga OC 6-3 300 lbs
Joe Hickey Easton OG 6-0 230 lbs
John Chambers St. Frances DT 6-3 275 lbs
Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!
Jonathan Wallace St. Frances OG 6-3 350 lbs
Jordan Addison Tuscarora WR 6-0 160 lbs
Jordan Morant Milford Mill Academy LB 6-0 220 lbs
Jordan Toles St. Frances S 6-3 190 lbs
Jordan White DeMatha OG 6-3 295 lbs
Josh Moten National Christian Academy DB 6-1 170 lbs
Joshua Carr Dunbar DE 6-5 185 lbs
Joshua Sweat Oxon Hill DE 6-2 235 lbs
Josiah Campbell Patuxent S 6-3 160 lbs
Julian Ganthier St. Vincent Pallotti DB 6-2 175 lbs
Kamrin Porter Wise OG 6-2 320 lbs
Kareem Harris Friendship Academy LB 6-0 195 lbs
Karon Ball Towson WR 6-0 170 lbs
Kevon Campbell Friendship Collegiate Academy RB 5-9 195 lbs
Ke'Von Hunter Woodson DB 6-2 190 lbs
Keyshawn Hunter Woodson DT 6-2 295 lbs
Khalik Beasley Cambridge-South Dorchester RB 5-8 150 lbs
Konner Blount Foster St. Charles WR 5-8 165 lbs
Langston Ross Bishop McNamara DT 6-0 260 lbs
LaTreil Wimberly Flowers DB 5-10 165 lbs
Logan Masaya Blair OT 6-3 290 lbs
Luke Petitbon Gonzaga OG 6-3 285 lbs
Malcolm Terry Gonzaga RB 5-8 165 lbs
Malik Scott John Carroll WR 6-2 170 lbs
Marcus Yarns Good Counsel RB 6-1 185 lbs
Marquez Cooper Quince Orchard RB 5-6 170 lbs
MarShawn Lloyd DeMatha RB 5-10 210 lbs
Mekhail Sherman St. John's College LB 6-3 235 lbs
Micah Mazzccua St. Frances Academy OT 6-5 290 lbs
Micah Pr'Out North Point DB 6-0 175 lbs
Michael Statham St. Frances Academy OT 6-6 300 lbs
Michael Vass Jr Elkton WR 6-2 175 lbs
Mike Collins Parkside DT 6-2 265 lbs
Mitchell Melton Good Counsel LB 6-4 225 lbs
Mordecai McDaniel St. John's College WR 6-3 185 lbs
Nasir Franklin-Branch South River LB 5-10 200 lbs
Nate Slutzky Mount St. Joseph LB 5-11 210 lbs
Nick Marley Frankfort RB 5-11 205 lbs
Nicolas Ware Good Counsel S 6-0 185 lbs
Nolan Null Elkton QB 6-0 160 lbs
Olu Faschanu Gonzaga OT 6-5 290 lbs
Osei Dixon St. Vincent Pallotti DB 6-3 185 lbs
Patrick Matan Gonzaga OT 6-4 290 lbs
Paul Tangelo The Avalon School S 6-2 205 lbs
Quinn Osborne Bishop McNamara LB 6-2 195 lbs
Rashard Jackson Wise DT 5-11 285 lbs
Rex Fleming Northern S 5-11 170 lbs
Ronnell Dennis Jr Quince Orchard LB 5-11 190 lbs
RuQuan Brown Roosevelt WR 5-11 165 lbs
Ryan Swigart Good Counsel WR 5-11 175 lbs
Ryan Wheeler St. Mary's Ryken DE 6-4 235 lbs
Samuel Doku Paint Branch RB 5-10 175 lbs
Santana Saunders Flowers OT 6-5 255 lbs
Sean Leonard South River S 6-0 180 lbs
Sean Tucker Woodson RB 5-11 165 lbs
Shawn Miller New Town QB 6-0 160 lbs
Shazali Audu Richard Montgomery LB 6-0 220 lbs
Sol-Jay Maiava St. John's College QB 6-1 185 lbs
Steven Williams Quince Orchard DT 6-2 270 lbs
Sy’Veon Wilkerson Good Counsel RB 5-10 175 lbs
Takai Davis Bennett WR 5-10 170 lbs
Tashawn Watters Jr. Elkton RB 5-11 190 lbs
Teylor Jackson Woodson S 5-11 200 lbs
Tony Joshua Western Tech RB 5-9 170 lbs
Tracey White Wise LB 5-11 210 lbs
Traeshon Holden St. Frances WR 6-3 195 lbs
Tre Williams St. John's College DT 6-2 300 lbs
Trevin Ewing Elkton WR 5-10 175 lbs
Tristan Armstrong National Christian Academy S 6-0 185 lbs
Vernon Brown III Franklin QB 5-10 180 lbs
Walters Kolby Kent County LB 6-0 195 lbs
Zayd Delane Landon LB 6-0 195 lbs
Listed are 150 of the top 180 players included. Click here to see all the athletes rated and where they are rated now!
--------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Tight Ends - 5/27
Top Defensive Ends - 5/28
Top Defensive Tackles - 5/29
Top Linebackers - 5/30
Top Defensive Backs - 5/31
Top Safeties - 6/1
Top Kickers - 6/2
Top Returning Players by Conference - Defense
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top Returning Players by Conference - Offense
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Top 10 Candidates in 2021
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
2019 Preseason Rankings