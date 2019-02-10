Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our top ten players in the Class of 2020 now!

Click Here to See Our Complete Player Rankings for the Class of 2020 Now!

1 Bryan Bresee Damascus DE 6-5 290 lbs

2 Mekhail Sherman St. John's College LB 6-3 235 lbs

3 Coziah Izzard DeMatha DE 6-3 265 lbs

4 Rakim Jarrett St. John's College WR 6-0 185 lbs

5 Jordan Toles St. Frances S 6-3 190 lbs

6 Josh Moten National Christian Academy DB 6-1 170 lbs

7 MarShawn Lloyd DeMatha RB 5-10 210 lbs

8 Blake Corum St. Frances RB 5-9 180 lbs

9 Chris Braswell St. Frances DE 6-3 215 lbs

10 Luke Hill St. John's College DB 5-11 180 lbs

