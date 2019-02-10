FREE: Maryland's Top 10 Football Players in the Class of 2020
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at our top ten players in the Class of 2020 now!
Click Here to See Our Complete Player Rankings for the Class of 2020 Now!
1 Bryan Bresee Damascus DE 6-5 290 lbs
2 Mekhail Sherman St. John's College LB 6-3 235 lbs
3 Coziah Izzard DeMatha DE 6-3 265 lbs
4 Rakim Jarrett St. John's College WR 6-0 185 lbs
5 Jordan Toles St. Frances S 6-3 190 lbs
6 Josh Moten National Christian Academy DB 6-1 170 lbs
7 MarShawn Lloyd DeMatha RB 5-10 210 lbs
8 Blake Corum St. Frances RB 5-9 180 lbs
9 Chris Braswell St. Frances DE 6-3 215 lbs
10 Luke Hill St. John's College DB 5-11 180 lbs
