2019 Maryland High School Football Rankings by Class - 9/22
Updated Maryland High School Football rankings following a strong weekend showing on the gridiron!
Private School
1.) St. Frances 4-1 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Gonzaga 4-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) DeMatha 3-1 (Previous: # 4)
4.) St. John's 2-3 (Previous: # 3)
5.) Good Counsel 3-1 (Previous: # 5)
6.) Calvert Hall 4-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) National Christian Academy 4-0 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Mount St. Joseph 3-1 (Previous: # 8)
9.) Loyola Blakefield 4-0 (Previous: # 9)
10.) St. Mary's Ryken 2-2 (Previous: # 10)
-----
Class 4A
1.) Quince Orchard 3-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Wise 3-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) Northwest 3-0 (Previous: # 3)
4.) Suitland 3-0 (Previous: # 5)
5.) Arundel 2-1 (Previous: # 6)
6.) Blair 3-0 (Previous: # 7)
7.) Urbana 3-0 (Previous: # 8)
8.) South River 3-0 (Previous: # 9)
9.) Paint Branch 2-1 (Previous: # 10)
10.) Richard Montgomery 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
-----
Class 3A
1.) Linganore 3-0 (Previous: # 2)
2.) Franklin 2-1 (Previous: # 3)
3.) Northern 3-0 (Previous: # 5)
4.) Huntingtown 3-0 (Previous: # 6)
5.) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 3-0 (Previous: # 7)
6.) North Point 2-1 (Previous: # 1)
7.) Rockville 3-0 (Previous: # 9)
8.) Damascus 1-2 (Previous: # 10)
9.) Watkins Mill 2-1 (Previous: # Not Rated)
10.) Manchester Valley 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
-----
Class 2A
1.) Oakdale 3-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Elkton 3-0 (Previous: # 2)
3.) New Town 2-1 (Previous: # 4)
4.) Glenelg 2-1 (Previous: # 3)
5.) Harford Tech 3-0 (Previous: # 5)
6.) North Caroline 3-0 (Previous: # 6)
7.) Walkersville 3-0 (Previous: # 7)
8.) Milford Mill Academy 3-0 (Previous: # 8)
9.) Douglass 3-0 (Previous: # 9)
10.) Lackey 3-0 (Previous: # 10)
-----
Class 1A
1.) Fort Hill 3-0 (Previous: # 1)
2.) Dunbar 2-1 (Previous: # 3)
3.) Perryville 3-0 (Previous: # 4)
4.) Edmondson-Westside 3-0 (Previous: # 8)
5.) Catoctin 3-0 (Previous: # 6)
6.) Fairmont Heights 2-1 (Previous: # 7)
7.) Patterson Mill 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
8.) Loch Haven 3-0 (Previous: # Not Rated)
9.) Havre de Grace 1-2 (Previous: # 5)
10.) Lewis 2-1 (Previous: # 9)
