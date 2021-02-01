Workman hearing from colleges at all levels
Franklin wide receiver Mekhi Workman has played his way into interest and attention from colleges at a variety of levels.What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postponed until...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news