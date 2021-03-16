Winter workouts have paid off for Taylor
Cambridge-South offensive guard Kiambre Taylor believes that his workouts this winter paid off in a big way with the improvement he was able to make. What have you been doing as of late with workou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news