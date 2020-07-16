MarylandVarsity - Willis is a name to follow

Willis is a name to follow
Fort Hill athlete Tavin Willis is ready to showcase the hard work he has put in this off-season during football in the fall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have been...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news