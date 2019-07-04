William Johnson camped at three schools
St. Mary's Ryken wide receiver William Johnson is a sought-after target in the eyes of college coaches and was able to work with three schools on the camp circuit.What have you been doing as of lat...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news