Walls seeking the highest team honor
Harford Tech tight end Travis Walls is hopeful that he can help the seniors finish the season among the top teams in the entire state. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news