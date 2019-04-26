Vincent-Okoli has interest for track and football
Watkins Mill wide receiver David Vincent-Okoli is garnering Division I attention for both football and track as of late. How did the high school football season go overall?“In my opinion, this was ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news