UCONN recruiting Tiokeng the most
Blake defensive end Teddy Tiokeng feels that the coaches at UCONN have been showing him the most recruiting attention as of late. How did the high school football season go overall?“This high schoo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news