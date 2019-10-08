Turner talks next foe
Annapolis wide receiver Demari Turner knows what will be the keys to his team excelling this weekend on the gridiron. How has the season been going so far?“The team is very young and eager to get ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news