Trio of colleges contacting Jermore Kent
Atholton tight end Jermore Kent has a trio of college coaches that he has talked to as of late. How did the high school football season go overall? “Last season didn’t go too good with my team fini...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news