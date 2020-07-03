 MarylandVarsity - Torain is excited to see what his squad can achieve
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Torain is excited to see what his squad can achieve

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Gilman running back Key Torain is excited to see what his team can do heading into the football season this fall. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Lately, I have been d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}