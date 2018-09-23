Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Archbishop Spalding vs. McDonogh

Avalon vs. DeMatha

Broadneck vs. Northeast

Bullis vs. St. Mary's Ryken

Calvert Hall vs. Mount St. Joseph

Capital Christian Academy vs. Fort Hill

Damascus vs. Poolesville

Dundalk vs. Franklin

Edgewood vs. Elkton

Fairmont Heights vs. Oxon Hill

Georgetown Prep vs. Riverdale Baptist

Huntingtown vs. North Point

Kent Island vs. Parkside

Kenwood vs. Perry Hall

Kingsman Academy vs. Brunswick

Lansdowne vs. Chesapeake

Liberty vs. South Hagerstown

Linganore vs. Walkersville

Long Reach vs. Wilde Lake

Loyola Blakefield vs. Wyoming Seminary College Prep

North Caroline vs. Decatur

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Northwest

St. Charles vs. Northern

St. John's vs. Christian Brothers

Taft vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

