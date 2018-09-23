Top Football Games to Watch - September 28th
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
Archbishop Spalding vs. McDonogh
Avalon vs. DeMatha
Broadneck vs. Northeast
Bullis vs. St. Mary's Ryken
Calvert Hall vs. Mount St. Joseph
Capital Christian Academy vs. Fort Hill
Damascus vs. Poolesville
Dundalk vs. Franklin
Edgewood vs. Elkton
Fairmont Heights vs. Oxon Hill
Georgetown Prep vs. Riverdale Baptist
Huntingtown vs. North Point
Kent Island vs. Parkside
Kenwood vs. Perry Hall
Kingsman Academy vs. Brunswick
Lansdowne vs. Chesapeake
Liberty vs. South Hagerstown
Linganore vs. Walkersville
Long Reach vs. Wilde Lake
Loyola Blakefield vs. Wyoming Seminary College Prep
North Caroline vs. Decatur
Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Northwest
St. Charles vs. Northern
St. John's vs. Christian Brothers
Taft vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Offensive Guards - 9/27
Top Offensive Tackles - 9/30
Top Linebackers - 9/25
Top Defensive Backs - 9/26
Top Kickers - 9/28
In-Season Coverage
Private School Breakdown - 9/25
4A Breakdown - 9/24
3A Breakdown - 9/25
2A Breakdown - 9/24
1A Breakdown - 9/25
Top 25 Teams - 9/27
Top Performers - 9/29
Games to Watch - 9/30
2018 Preseason Honors
Sophomore of the Year Nominees
Quarterback of the Year Nominees
Running Back of the Year Nominees
Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
Linebacker of the Year Nominees
2018 Full Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Susquehanna
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Chesapeake
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Preseason All State Teams
Private School Defense - 1st Team
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Early Conference Previews
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Returning Offensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Returning Defensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Player Databases
2017 Postseason Honors
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Linemen of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
2018 Preseason Rankings
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019