Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

Arundel vs. Broadneck

Catonsville vs. Dundalk

Concordia Prep vs. Calvert Hall

DeMatha vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy

Douglass vs. Largo

Douglass vs. St. James

Dunbar vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

Franklin vs. Kenwood

Frederick vs. Brunswick

Hollidaysburg vs. Fort Hill

Marriotts Ridge vs. Howard

National Christian Academy vs. McDonogh

New Town vs. Eastern Tech

Peddie vs. Gonzaga

Potomac vs. Fairmont Heights

Queen Anne's County vs. North Caroline

Quince Orchard vs. Bullis

Reservoir vs. Glenelg

Severna Park vs. Old Mill

Southern vs. Pendleton County

Tuscarora vs. Poly

Walkersville vs. North Hagerstown

Did we miss any top games? Click here to let us know now!