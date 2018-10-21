Top Football Games to Watch - October 26th
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
Bishop McNamara vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Blake vs. Paint Branch
Calvert vs. North Point
Douglass vs. Flowers
Dundalk vs. Milford Mill Academy
Edgewood vs. Havre de Grace
Edmondson-Westside vs. Dunbar
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Oxon Hill
Episcopal vs. Georgetown Prep
Linganore vs. Tuscarora
Mount St. Joseph vs. High Point Christian Academy
Mountain Ridge vs. Fort Hill
National Christian Academy vs. St. Christopher's
North Caroline vs. Kent Island
Oakland Mills vs. Wilde Lake
Overlea vs. New Town
Paul VI vs. St. Mary's Ryken
Potomac vs. Wise
Quince Orchard vs. Northwest
St. John's vs. DeMatha
St. Stephen's & St. Agnes vs. Landon
Walkersville vs. Oakdale
Westminster vs. Salesianum
Woodlawn vs. Towson
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Quarterbacks - 10/23
Top Running Backs - 10/24
Top Wide Receivers - 10/25
Top Defensive Tackles - 10/28
Top Defensive Backs - 10/26
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Safeties - 10/23
Top Kickers - 10/25
Top Punters - 10/28
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
2019 Football Coverage
2019 Private School Preseason Rankings
In-Season Coverage
Top Performers - 10/27
Games to Watch - 10/28
2018 Preseason Honors
Sophomore of the Year Nominees
Quarterback of the Year Nominees
Running Back of the Year Nominees
Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
Linebacker of the Year Nominees
2018 Full Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Susquehanna
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Chesapeake
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Preseason All State Teams
Private School Defense - 1st Team
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Player Databases
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019