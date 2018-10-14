Top Football Games to Watch - October 19th
Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!
Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!
Bennett vs. North Caroline
Chesapeake vs. Arundel
Clarksburg vs. Blair
Concordia Prep vs. Annapolis Area Christian
DeMatha vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Douglass vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
Eastern Tech vs. Overlea
Episcopal vs. Bullis
Flowers vs. Suitland
Franklin vs. Perry Hall
Gonzaga vs. Bishop McNamara
Landon vs. Georgetown Prep
Middletown vs. Linganore
National Academy Foundation vs. Lake Clifton/Reach
National Christian Academy vs. Fairmont Heights
New Town vs. Owings Mills
Oxon Hill vs. DuVal
River Hill vs. Glenelg
St. James vs. Flint Hill
Wise vs. Eleanor Roosevelt
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Offensive Guards - 10/15
Top Offensive Tackles - 10/16
Top Defensive Ends - 10/17
Top Defensive Tackles - 10/18
Top Linebackers - 10/21
Top Defensive Backs - 10/19
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
2019 Football Coverage
2019 Private School Preseason Rankings
In-Season Coverage
Top Performers - 10/20
Games to Watch - 10/21
2018 Preseason Honors
Sophomore of the Year Nominees
Quarterback of the Year Nominees
Running Back of the Year Nominees
Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
Linebacker of the Year Nominees
2018 Full Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Susquehanna
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Chesapeake
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Preseason All State Teams
Private School Defense - 1st Team
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Player Databases
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019