Maryland Varsity takes a free look at the top football games to watch this week on the gridiron!



Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

Avalon vs. Loyola Blakefield

Churchill vs. Blake

Damascus vs. Watkins Mill

Dunbar vs. Douglass

Gonzaga vs. DeMatha

Keyser vs. Allegany

Landon vs. Bullis

Largo vs. Suitland

Liberty vs. Westminster

Milford Mill Academy vs. Franklin

North Point vs. St. Charles

Oakdale vs. Kent Island

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. St. John's

Overlea vs. Hereford

Riverdale Baptist vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy

Tuscarora vs. Walkersville

Wise vs. Oxon Hill

Did we miss any top games? Click here to let us know now!