Strength and speed the focus for De La Garza
Long Reach linebacker Michael De La Garza wants to compete at an even higher level in 2020 and is working hard to make it happen. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall this fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news