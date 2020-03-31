Stopa likes the makeup of his team
Great Mills wide receiver Edward Stopa is excited to see what his team can do in 2020 and likes the makeup of his squad. How did the high school football season go overall?“This season wasn’t our b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news