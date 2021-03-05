Spencer Grant working for an undefeated run
Urbana athlete Spencer Grant believes his team has the potential to run the table during the course of the 2021 season. What have you been doing as of late with workouts?“As of late, lifting has be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news