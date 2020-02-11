News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Speed the focus for Dawkins this track season

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Potomac wide receiver Daemon Dawkins is looking to take his speed to another level this off-season and that is the focus this track season. How did the high school football season go overall?“It we...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}