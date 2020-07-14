MarylandVarsity - Smith III sees team taking a big step in the right direction

Smith III sees team taking a big step in the right direction
St. Paul's quarterback Scott Smith III is confident that his team can potentially improve in a big way during the 2020 campaign.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“With re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news