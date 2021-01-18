Shuler is confident in what his team can do
Gonzaga linebacker Jordan Shuler believes that his team is ready to dominate when they take the football field next. What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postponed until the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news