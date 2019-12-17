Shepherd expecting improvements in 2020
Stone running back DaeVaun Shepherd feels that his football team has the pieces to compete at an even higher-level heading into next fall. How did the high school football season go overall?“My hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news